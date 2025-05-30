Government has welcomed the judgement handed down by Judge Nathan Erasmus in the Western Cape High Court where Kelly Smith, Jacquen Appollis and Steveno van Rhyn were sentenced to life imprisonment for human trafficking with an additional 10 years for kidnapping.

The judgement relates to the disappearance of six-year-old Joshlin Smith.

Addressing the media in Cape Town this morning, Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni said while the sentencing brings a measure of justice, it was a bittersweet moment.

"We remain steadfast in our commitment to uncovering the truth and ensuring that law enforcement continues to pursue every possible lead to find Joshlin," Ntshavheni said.

She said the protection of children was a national priority.

"We will continue to strengthen our laws, partnerships and community efforts to ensure that every child in South Africa is safe, valued and shielded from harm," the Minister said.

Ntshavheni said Cabinet had at it's meeting on Wednesday welcomed the release of the fourth-quarter crime statistics for the 2024/2025 financial year which confirms that crime remains a societal issue in South Africa which affects everyone.

Police Minister Senzo Mchunu released the statistics on Friday.

READ I Sexual offences and commercial crime remain a concern

Minister Ntshavheni said the statistics indicated a decline in some categories of crime including murder.

"However, commercial crimes, sexual offences, including rape and other contact sexual offences have increased. We commend the SAPS for the speedy work in investigating and making arrests in cases of GBVF," Ntshavheni said.

Regarding the murder case of Olorato Mongale, a Wits University student whose body was found after going on a date with her alleged killer, Ntshavheni said the police have made arrests of suspects.

The suspect fetched her at around 15:00 and drove with her in the township of Alexandra and then proceeded to Kew. Two hours later, the lifeless body of Mongale was found dumped alongside the road in Lombardy West in Johannesburg.

On Wednesday, the police found and seized the wanted white VW polo that was allegedly used in the murder of Olorato.

Upon inspection by SAPS forensic experts, traces of blood were found inside the vehicle.

An elderly man believed to be the owner of the vehicle has been arrested but police are still searching for two men - Fezile Ngubane and Philangenkosi Sibongokuhle Makhanya - believed to have been directly involved in the murder of Mongale.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Three suspects are on the run and members of the public are urged to distribute their photos to assist police investigations.

A multidisciplinary team led by the SAPS' anti-kidnapping task team seized the vehicle at a panel beater workshop in Phoenix, Durban.

"We extend governments deepest condolences to her family and friends," Ntshavheni said.

She said government will continue to intensify the fight against crime by recruiting and training new officers and reintroducing specialised crime-fighting units.

This, according to Ntshavheni, includes equipping law enforcement agencies with modern tools and training which are required to tackle today's complex crime challenges.