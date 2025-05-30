South Africa Marks One Year of GNU

Minister in the Presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, announced that South Africa is commemorating one year since the National and Provincial Elections in 2024, which resulted in no political party winning an outright majority.

"The period created much uncertainty for South Africa and her people. Today, as the Government of National Unity (GNU), we are proud that we were able to form a government within 14 days, an outstanding achievement given the period taken by some first world countries to form a government in similar situations," the Minister said on Thursday.

Briefing the media following the Cabinet meeting on Wednesday, Ntshavheni outlined the outcomes of the gathering and stated that this milestone represents a renewed commitment to stability, collaboration, and inclusive governance.

Ntshavheni emphasised that this historic partnership, which includes 10 political parties, showcases the importance of prioritising the needs of South Africa and its people, by placing the nation first.

"Through constructive dialogue and compromise, the parties have worked together to address pressing issues, fostering a sense of unity and shared purpose, despite our different ideological outlook."

Announcing his new Cabinet last year, President Cyril Ramaphosa said the establishment of the GNU in its current form was unprecedented in the history of the country's democracy.

The President said: "We have had to consider how to form the new government in a manner that advances the national interest, that gives due consideration to the outcome of the election and that makes use of the respective capabilities within each of the parties."

The President added that all the political parties who were members of the GNU had committed to respecting the Constitution, promoting accountable and transparent governance, evidence-based policy and decision-making, as well as the professionalisation of the public service, integrity and good governance.