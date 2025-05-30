South Africa: Cabinet Welcomes Reset of South Africa-U.S. Relations

Cabinet has welcomed the reset of strategic relationships between South Africa (SA) and the United States (US) during President Cyril Ramaphosa's working visit to the United States of America.

Speaking during a post-Cabinet briefing in Cape Town on Thursday, Minister in The Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni said the SA and US teams will finalise the details of the trade deal between the two countries.

"It is safe to emphasise that the objectives that SA had set for the trip have been met. Cabinet looks forward to the continued participation of the US administration in the G20, including the possible attendance of President Trump to the G20 Leaders' Summit," the Minister said.

President Cyril Ramaphosa concluded a working visit to Washington DC in the United States last week Wednesday. The meeting at the Oval House was attended by senior US and South African officials.

READ I SA and US have 'everything to gain' from closer relations

The South African delegation consisted of several Cabinet Ministers, notable business figures, and prominent South Africans.

President Ramaphosa was flanked by the Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Ronald Lamola, Minister Ntshavheni, Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition Parks Tau, and Minister of Agriculture John Steenhuisen.

In addition, the President was accompanied by Johann Rupert, the Founder of Richemont and Chairman of Remgro. Vice President of Business Unity South Africa (BUSA) Adrian Gore and President of the Congress of South African Trade Unions (COSATU) Zingiswa Losi also formed part of the delegation.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Governance U.S., Canada and Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

South African pro golfers Ernie Els and Retief Goosen were also in attendance.

President Trump was flanked by several key officials including Vice President JD Vance, Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau, Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, Special Government Employee Elon Musk, and Dr Massad Boulos, who serves as a Senior Advisor for Africa as well as on Arab and Middle Eastern Affairs.

South Africa - France Relations

Cabinet has also welcomed the working visit by Deputy President Paul Mashatile aimed at strengthening relations between South Africa and France.

READ I Deputy President concludes working visit to France

The Deputy President and the SA delegation also attended the SA-France Investment Conference with a view to improving investments by French Companies into South Africa and vice versa and also establishing partnerships between South African and French companies in joint investments through the African Continental Free Trade Area. - SAnews.gov.za