Tunisia: Pakistan-Tunisia Cultural Bonds Celebrated in Music and Food Festival

Tunis/Tunisia — Tunis, May 28 (TAP/Ben Dhaou Nejiba)-In a vibrant celebration marking 67 years of diplomatic relations between the Islamic Republic of Pakistan and the Republic of Tunisia, the Pakistani Embassy in Tunis, on Wednesday, hosted an exceptional cultural evening titled: "Pakistan Music and Food Festival."

The event, is described as a feast for the senses and a dialogue of souls, brought together distinguished guests, diplomats, artists, media representatives and members of the Pakistani community in Tunisia.

The festival, held at the prestigious "Palais Ksar Saïd," sought to strengthen the cultural exchange between Pakistan and Tunisia--a relationship grounded in shared values, mutual goodwill, and deep-rooted cultural affinities.

In his welcome address, Pakistan's Ambassador in Tunis Javed Ahmed Umrani highlighted the enduring fraternity between the two nations and the commitment to further foster bilateral relations under the leadership of President Kais Saied and Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif.

At the heart of the evening was a captivating musical performance by the Sawaal Band, a dynamic Sufi rock group from Lahore, Pakistan.

Founded in 2015 and led by Faraz Siddiqui, Muhammad Nadeem, and lead vocalist Iqra Arif--all graduates of Pakistan's prestigious National College of Arts--the band mesmerized the audience with a blend of traditional Sufi ragas and modern rock rhythms.

Their repertoire, which includes original compositions and powerful renditions of qawalis, delivered an emotionally resonant performance that transcended language and culture.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Music Entertainment Tunisia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Complementing the Pakistani musical showcase was a special performance by renowned Tunisian artist Haythem Hadhiri and his band.

With an illustrious career spanning opera, composition, and musical direction, Hadhiri brought a distinctly Tunisian and Mediterranean flavour to the evening. His passion for lyrical modernity and cultural fusion underscored the shared artistic spirit between the two nations.

Adding to the sensory delight was a culinary journey through Pakistan, curated by master chef Muhammad Razaq. Based in Athens, Greece, where he runs three acclaimed restaurants, Razaq is celebrated for his authentic Pakistani cuisine. Guests were treated to an array of traditional dishes, offering a taste of Pakistan's rich culinary heritage.

In a world often divided, the festival stood as a testament to unity through cultural celebration.

As music and food intertwined to create a universal language, the event reaffirmed the enduring bond between Pakistan and Tunisia--one that continues to grow through mutual respect, artistic expression, and shared human experience.