Sudan: Armed Struggle Movements' Joint Force Issues Statement On Its Victory in Al-Khuwai Hub

El-Fashir, May 29, 2025 (SUNA) - The Joint Force of Armed Struggle Movements announced, in a military statement addressed to the proud masses of the people and to the heroes of the valiant Joint Force and the Popular Resistance on all battlefronts, a new sweeping victory achieved by your joint forces in the "Mother of All Battles" in Al-Khuwai axis.

The statement explained that your heroes have written the most wonderful epics of heroism and sacrifice, and were able, by the grace and support of Allah, and then by their steadfastness and courage, to defeat the rebel Rapid Support Forces (RSF) militia and inflict a crushing defeat on them.

The statement noted that the RSF militia attempted to attack our advanced defenses outside the city, several kilometers away, but our heroes were on the lookout for them. More than 344 militiamen, including field commanders, were neutralized, and 67 four-wheel-drive vehicles were destroyed and seized. The few remaining militiamen fled, receiving their just punishment for the crimes they committed against our people and our homeland.

The statement indicated that this battle was a pivotal turning point, and that our forces demonstrated their superior ability to destroy the remnants of the enemy.

The statement warned the rebel Rapid Support Forces against any recklessness or other attempts, stressing that they would be taught harsher and more severe lessons if they ever contemplate such a move again. Thus, we reassure our people that progress is continuing according to the plan laid out to sweep these foreigners from our homeland.

Our will will not falter, our resolve will not weaken, and our forces are fully prepared to defend every inch of our beloved homeland.