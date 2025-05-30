Sudan: First Phase of Foreigners Repatriation Program From Khartoum State Launched

Khartoum, May 29, 2025 (SUNA) - Khartoum State authorities began on Thursday, in cooperation with the Refugee Commission, implementation of the first phase of the program to repatriate foreigners and refugees from Khartoum State to designated camps outside the state, specified by the federal government in the states of White Nile, Al-Gadarif, and Kassala.

This measure comes as part of efforts to regulate the foreign presence and ensure public safety.

The launch of the repatriation process was witnessed by the Wali (governor) of Khartoum State, Ahmed Osman Hamza, and the Director of the State Police, Lt. Gen. Amir Abdel-Moneim, along with the Assistant Commissioner for Refugees in Khartoum and the Northern States, Al-Sadig Suleiman, the Chairman of the Foreign Presence Committee in the State, Ihab Hashim Ismail, and a number of police and commission leaderships.

The first convoy included a number of Ethiopian refugees residing irregularly in Khartoum.

The Wali of Khartoum State affirmed that this step was part of an integrated plan aimed at reorganizing the foreign presence in line with international laws and humanitarian standards, while taking into account the exceptional circumstances imposed by the war.

He stressed that this measure will include all foreigners without exception, noting that the deportees will be received in camps equipped with basic services, prepared in advance in coordination with the UNHCR and relevant international organizations.

The governor added that security services will continue their efforts to control the situation of foreigners within the state, emphasizing the police's commitment to enforcing the law and protecting the safety and security of citizens.

He also provided some food aid to the refugees as part of the program's launch.

For his part, the Assistant Commissioner for Refugees explained that the deportation process is being carried out in full coordination with the Khartoum State government, taking into account humanitarian aspects, especially regarding families and children. He noted that food, healthcare, and appropriate shelter are being provided in the designated camps.

He also revealed that deportations will continue over the coming weeks to include all areas of Khartoum State, within the framework of regulating the status of refugees in accordance with international agreements.

For his part, the head of the Foreign Presence Committee in the state, Professor Ihab Hashim Ismail, praised the commission's efforts in implementing the deportation operations, stressing that this step is in line with the state's policy aimed at controlling the security presence and organizing residence in Khartoum.