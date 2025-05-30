Liberia: Flight Operations Resume At RIA-LAA

Monrovia-The Liberia Airport Authority (LAA) says normal flight operations have resumed hours after all flights were cancelled due to a runway incident early Thursday afternoon.

Travellers were left stranded on Thursday, May 29, after a private jet bring back tPresident Boakai from the 50th Anniversary Celebration of ECOWAS experienced a tire burst upon landing resulting in the aircraft becoming temporarily immobile on the runway.

Incoming flights and passengers were said to have been redirected.

However, officials at the Liberia Airport Authority say the aircraft has been safely removed from the active portion of the runway at the Roberts International Airport (RIA), thanks to LAA's emergency response team, in collaboration with technical aviation personnel who swiftly deployed all necessary resources to manage the situation.

Meanwhile, the LAA dismissed public speculation, suggesting that the incident was caused by poor runway conditions.

"The runway infrastructure remains fully compliant with international aviation safety standards.

The incident was solely due to a mechanical issue involving the aircraft's tire and not the condition of the runway." LAA officials added.

"Importantly, His Excellency President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr., and all other individuals on board were safely evacuated without injury, in full alignment with the airport's emergency response procedures.

The LAA remains committed to ensuring the highest standards of safety, efficiency, and transparency in all airport operations.

We thank the public for their patience and understanding and will continue to provide updates as necessary." The statement concluded.