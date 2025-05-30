Sudan's Candidate Wins Country Executive Director Position At AfDB Group

Port Sudan, May 29, 2025 (SUNA) - Sudan's candidate, Dr. El-Siddig El-Obeid, has won the position of Country Executive Director on the Board of Directors of the African Development Bank (AfDB) Group , succeeding former Liberian Representative Rufus.

This is a new diplomatic and economic achievement that reflects the competence of Sudanese cadres and their ability to compete in international forums.

This well-deserved victory came during the AfDB Group's annual meetings held this week.

Dr. El-Obeid received wide support from the governors of member states, who praised his professional competence and accumulated experience. They underscored that his joining the Bank's leadership will represent a qualitative addition that will contribute to enhancing the effectiveness of the continental institution.

Dr. El-Siddig El-Obeid is one of the most prominent economic experts in Sudan and the region, with more than twenty-five years of practical experience in the fields of economic development, financial planning, project evaluation and management, economic analysis, public-private partnerships, and public debt management. He played a key role in negotiating with major international financial institutions such as the World Bank and the African Development Bank, helping secure grants and financing exceeding three billion dollars for Sudan. He holds a PhD in Economics from the United Kingdom, along with a Master's degree in Energy Economics and another Master's degree in Economic Development, as well as a Bachelor's degree in Agricultural Economics.

Dr. Al-Obeid held several senior positions at the Ministry of Finance and Economic Planning, including Director General of the Public-Private Partnerships Unit, Director of the International Financial Institutions Directorate, and Director of the Minister's Office. He also served as Director of the Petroleum Economics Unit at the Ministry of Oil, where he provided accurate analyses that contributed to the stabilization of oil revenues and the planning of public budgets. He also successfully led several projects funded by international partners and participated in the formulation of national economic and fiscal policies.

The election of Dr. Al-Siddiq Al-Obeid to this leadership position is the culmination of his distinguished career and reflects regional and international confidence in the competence of Sudanese cadres and their ability to contribute effectively to international institutions.