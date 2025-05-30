South Africa: Main Suspect in Mongale Murder Shot Dead - South African News Briefs - May 30, 2025

Main Suspect in Mongale Murder Shot Dead

The main suspect in the murder of Olorato Mongale, Philangenkosi Makhanya, was shot dead by police in Amanzimtoti, KwaZulu-Natal, after reportedly firing at officers, reports SABC News. Makhanya, along with Fezile Ngubane and Bongani Mthimkhulu, were wanted for Mongale's murder, whose body was found near Alexandra township in Johannesburg. Police have also arrested Makhanya's parents, with his father allegedly owning the VW Polo used in the crime and his mother reportedly tipping him off to evade police.

Ekurhuleni Raises Municipal Service Fees

Ekurhuleni residents may have to pay more for municipal services following the city's decision to raise tariffs, reports EWN. Finance MMC Jongizizwe Dlabathi said that the adjustments include a 15% hike in water bills, a 6% increase in refuse removal fees, and a 10% rise in sanitation service costs. Electricity prices are also set to rise, but only in accordance with the guidelines set by the National Energy Regulator of South Africa (NERSA). However, property rates and municipal bus service fees will remain unchanged. The tariff hikes are part of the city's plan to fund its R65 billion budget.

Stray Lions Spotted Near Kruger Park

Two stray lions have been spotted in Plange-Mtititi village, located on the northern side of the Kruger National Park (KNP) in Limpopo, likely having escaped from the park, reports SABC News. Rangers were called but were unable to locate the animals. Community Spokesperson Isaac Khosa urged residents and livestock farmers to stay vigilant, especially near the bushes where the lions were last seen. Environmental affairs authorities have yet to respond to the situation.

