Nigeria: 21 Corpses Recovered As Midnight Flood Sweeps 50 Homes in Niger

No fewer than 21 corpses were recovered, yesterday, and scores of people were declared missing, after a severe midnight flood caused by torrential rainfall wreaked havoc in Mokwa Local Government Area of Niger State.

According to sources, about 50 residential houses were submerged by the devastating Tuesday night flood, which caught many residents and commuters unawares, resulting in the loss of many lives and widespread destruction of property.

The two communities most affected are Tiffin Maza and Anguwan Hausawa, in Mokwa town.

In addition to the loss of lives, several vehicles, including commercial vehicles, private cars and trucks, were also trapped.

Drivers and commuters were seen struggling to navigate through the floodwaters, with no rescue efforts immediately available.

As of the time of this report, 21 bodies, including those of a woman and her two children, had been recovered, while many others remain missing.

A woman, her children, and several others who were injured were receiving medical attention, yesterday, at Mokwa General Hospital.

A statement by the Director General of the Niger State Emergency Management Agency confirmed the disaster, stating: "There was a torrential downpour of very high intensity that lasted several hours, and the surging floodwaters submerged and washed away over 50 residential houses with their occupants.

"In response, the agency, in collaboration with the Mokwa Local Government Authority, local divers, and brave volunteers, are conducting search and rescue operations to recover survivors and bodies.

"At present, three survivors, a woman and her two children, are receiving treatment for wounds and shock, at Mokwa General Hospital.

"Twenty-one bodies have, so far, been recovered, while search and rescue operations are ongoing."