Kenya: Nairobi-Mombasa Highway On a Standstill After Three-Trailer Accident Left One Dead

30 May 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Bruhan Makong

Nairobi — One person has died and another seriously injured following a collision involving three trailers early Friday morning along the Nairobi-Mombasa Highway.

The crash occurred at the Jet Inn area between Emali and Masimba, on a section of the road that runs over a railway bridge causing a major traffic gridlock.

"Three trailers were early this morning involved in collision at the middle of a railway bridge section of the highway resulting in one confirmed fatality and serious injuries to one driver," said Police spokesperson Muchiri Nyaga.

The collision caused a complete blockage of the busy highway, leading to a major traffic snarl-up.

Emergency response teams were dispatched to clear the mangled wreckage and restore traffic flow.

However, authorities have advised motorists to avoid the area and instead use alternative routes.

For motorists travelling from Mombasa to Nairobi, the recommended route is via Makindu, Wote, Machakos Junction.

Those heading from Nairobi to Mombasa should follow the Machakos Junction, Wote, Makindu route.

