Uganda: Environmental Impact of Sugarcane Farming Raises Famine Fears in Busoga

Farmers in the Busoga sub-region are raising alarm over an imminent food crisis, attributing the growing threat of famine to prolonged dry spells triggered by widespread deforestation and the rapid expansion of sugar cane cultivation.

During a community engagement in Kagumba Sub-county, Kamuli District an area that once supported robust cattle grazing farmers shared growing concerns about the environmental impact of replacing indigenous vegetation with vast sugarcane fields.

"Before sugarcane took over, we had trees and natural vegetation that helped maintain rainfall patterns. Now, everything is cleared, and we're seeing the consequences," said Baguma Davis, a long-time farmer in the area. "

Those planting sugarcane are leaving nothing green on Earth."

The farmers noted that climate patterns have shifted dramatically in recent years. Traditionally, Busoga experienced two distinct seasons, the wet season known locally as Omutwoigo and the dry season called Omusambya, typically occurring between February and June.

However, this predictable cycle has become increasingly erratic.

"We now receive rains only in April and May, which severely disrupts the second planting season in August and September," one farmer explained.

"This irregularity threatens food production, and many households may soon face food shortages."

Farmers fear that without urgent intervention, including reforestation and better land-use practices, the region could soon face a full-blown famine. They highlighted how land once used for diverse food crops such as maize, beans, and millet is now dominated by sugarcane, a non-food cash crop that offers little in terms of food security.

Recognising the environmental toll, some farmers are calling for sustainable sugarcane farming methods. One suggestion gaining support is integrating agroforestry planting trees along the edges of sugarcane plantations to help restore ecological balance, retain soil moisture, and attract rainfall.

"As we continue with sugarcane growing, we must plant trees around the fields," said one concerned farmer. "This can help bring back the rain and reduce the effects of extreme weather."

The situation in Busoga reflects a larger national challenge where commercial agriculture, especially monoculture like sugarcane, is expanding at the expense of forest cover and long-term food security. As climate change worsens, experts warn that without a balanced approach to land management, more regions could find themselves vulnerable to hunger and ecological degradation.