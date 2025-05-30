Somalia: Somali Migrants Die in Boat Tragedy Between Algeria and Spain

Mogadishu, May 30, 2025 — Several Somali migrants have died after a boat they were traveling in capsized in the Mediterranean Sea between Algeria and Spain, local sources said Friday.

The victims had reportedly spent months in Algeria awaiting the dangerous sea crossing to Europe, fleeing hardship and insecurity in their homeland in search of a better future.

While the exact number of those who perished remains unconfirmed, preliminary reports suggest that all passengers on board--except the boat's captain--were Somali nationals.

Sources indicate that the migrants were primarily young men from Somalia's Puntland, Khaatumo, and Somaliland regions, areas that have seen a surge in irregular migration in recent years.

The incident underscores a growing trend in recent months, where more Somali migrants are turning to Algeria as a launch point for perilous journeys across the Mediterranean, often aided by human traffickers who promise passage to Europe.

Illegal migration is not new to Somalis, with many previously perishing in the Sahara Desert or on the central Mediterranean route between Libya and Italy. However, traffickers are increasingly exploiting alternative routes from North Africa, including those from Algeria.

Authorities and humanitarian organizations have repeatedly warned against the dangers of irregular migration and called for greater efforts to provide legal pathways and support for youth in Somalia.