Somalia: Somali Migrants Die in Boat Tragedy Between Algeria and Spain

30 May 2025
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu, May 30, 2025 — Several Somali migrants have died after a boat they were traveling in capsized in the Mediterranean Sea between Algeria and Spain, local sources said Friday.

The victims had reportedly spent months in Algeria awaiting the dangerous sea crossing to Europe, fleeing hardship and insecurity in their homeland in search of a better future.

While the exact number of those who perished remains unconfirmed, preliminary reports suggest that all passengers on board--except the boat's captain--were Somali nationals.

Sources indicate that the migrants were primarily young men from Somalia's Puntland, Khaatumo, and Somaliland regions, areas that have seen a surge in irregular migration in recent years.

The incident underscores a growing trend in recent months, where more Somali migrants are turning to Algeria as a launch point for perilous journeys across the Mediterranean, often aided by human traffickers who promise passage to Europe.

Illegal migration is not new to Somalis, with many previously perishing in the Sahara Desert or on the central Mediterranean route between Libya and Italy. However, traffickers are increasingly exploiting alternative routes from North Africa, including those from Algeria.

Authorities and humanitarian organizations have repeatedly warned against the dangers of irregular migration and called for greater efforts to provide legal pathways and support for youth in Somalia.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.