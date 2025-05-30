Somalia Congratulates Sidi Ould Tah On Election As AfDB President

30 May 2025
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu, May 30, 2025 — The Federal Republic of Somalia on Friday extended its congratulations to Dr. Sidi Ould Tah following his election as the ninth President of the African Development Bank (AfDB) Group, hailing the appointment as a testament to his dedication to Africa's economic and social advancement.

In a statement, the Somali government said Dr. Tah's leadership comes at a critical time for the continent and expressed confidence in his ability to steer the institution toward innovation, resilience, and sustainable development.

"Somalia recognizes the pivotal role the Bank will play under Dr. Tah's presidency in advancing transformative initiatives aligned with Agenda 2063," the statement said, referring to the African Union's long-term blueprint for inclusive growth and sustainable development.

Mogadishu also expressed hope for deepened collaboration with the AfDB in key areas such as the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), infrastructure development, and climate change adaptation--pillars seen as vital to achieving Africa's shared vision of prosperity and integration.

Dr. Tah, a Mauritanian economist, succeeds Akinwumi Adesina of Nigeria, whose tenure ends this year after a decade at the helm of the Bank.

