Somalia: Gunmen Launch Overnight Attack On Key Security Checkpoint Near Mogadishu

30 May 2025
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu, May 30, 2025 — Unidentified gunmen launched a surprise attack overnight on a military checkpoint in Ceelhuur, a strategic area on the outskirts of the Somali capital, security sources said Friday.

The checkpoint, located along the route connecting the Lower Shabelle region to Mogadishu via Jazeera, plays a vital role in screening vehicles entering the capital for explosives and illegal weapons.

The attack occurred late Thursday night, though the extent of casualties and damage remains unclear, and no group has yet claimed responsibility.

According to local sources, government forces stationed at the checkpoint repelled the ambush, which targeted the position used to monitor and control the flow of vehicles from volatile southern regions.

"This checkpoint is a key line of defense for Mogadishu," one official told Radio Shabelle on condition of anonymity. "It is designed to intercept threats before they reach the city."

The incident comes amid heightened security in and around Mogadishu, where authorities have been on high alert for possible militant attacks by Al-Shabaab or other armed groups operating in the region.

