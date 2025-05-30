Zimbabwe: Students Demand Government Intervention As UZ Strike Disrupts Academics

ZIMBABWE National Students Union (ZINAU) has requested an audience with the government over the chaos at the University of Zimbabwe, which has seen lecturers embarking on industrial action for more than 40 days.

UZ is on the edge with this year's graduation risking being postponed as lecturers are on strike demanding an increase to their salaries.

Lecturers have been picketing at UZ registering their displeasure on the reluctance by the institution to increase their wages. They are demanding US$2,500 salaries.

The strike has consequently suspended examinations with planned sittings also facing a potential icing, further derailing the academic year.

In a letter addressed to the Ministry of Higher and Tertiary Education, ZINASU Secretary General Devine Nyakudya said the students are bearing the brunt of the continued deadlock between UZ and the striking lecturers.

"We are writing to express our deep concern regarding the ongoing strike by university lecturers at the University of Zimbabwe, which has resulted in significant losses for students.

"Despite the university administration's claim that 'it is business as usual', students have not received academic services for over three weeks, despite paying their tuition fees," read the letter.

UZ and the government have been silent on the ongoing strike, with ZANU PF recently urging that the impasse be resolved.

Nyakudya said the government and UZ should urgently address the salary demands of the lecturers.

"The high tuition costs are already a burden for many students, and the lack of academic services exacerbates the situation. We believe that the university's failure to address the needs of both students and lecturers has led to this impasse.

"A demotivated lecturer cannot provide quality education, and it is essential that their concerns are addressed," read the letter further.