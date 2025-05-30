Rwanda: Over 4,500 Graduate From Rwanda Polytechnic, Urged to Drive Innovation

Prime Minister Edouard Ngirente on Thursday, May 29, urged the latest cohort of graduates from Rwanda Polytechnic to contribute meaningfully to the country's development through innovation and technical expertise.

Speaking at the graduation ceremony at BK Arena, where 4,562 students were awarded diplomas across a range of technical disciplines, Prime Minister Ngirente highlighted the critical role of skilled graduates in driving Rwanda's industrial ambitions.

During the event, 24 top performers in the Rwanda Polytechnic Skills Challenge received special honours, with gold, silver, and bronze medalists awarded Rwf1 million, Rwf700,000, and Rwf500,000, respectively.

"Our industrialisation ambitions are high, and it is evident that we need many experts in different technical fields if we are to achieve these ambitions," Ngirente said.

He noted that the increasing number of technical graduates in recent years is a sign of progress, reflecting a shift in youth interest towards practical and in-demand skills.

"If you compare the number of graduates we had then and that of today, you can see a positive trend," he said. "The impact of technical skills reaches every corner of society -- in health, education, business, and industry -- helping countries to develop and adapt to new challenges."

Ngirente cited a recent survey indicating that more than 70 per cent of last year's Rwanda Polytechnic graduates are either employed or pursuing further studies. He stated that the findings demonstrate the institution's success in aligning its training with labour market needs.

He also emphasised the importance of continued collaboration between the education sector and the private sector to ensure smooth school-to-work transitions.

"Moving forward, we must continue strengthening career guidance and industry partnerships to ensure graduates receive the right support as they step into their professional lives," he said.

Ngirente commended the Ministry of Education and Rwanda Polytechnic for introducing new programmes such as the Bachelor of Technology (B.Tech) degree, which was conferred for the second time during this year's ceremony.

He reaffirmed the government's commitment to expanding access to technical training, stating that continuous partnerships with businesses, industries, and employers are essential to preparing graduates for evolving job markets.

"The professional world is constantly changing, and we must keep learning and improving to stay competitive," he said. "The government of Rwanda will continue to support Rwanda Polytechnic so it can respond to labour market demands. As industry grows and new technologies emerge, education must evolve to ensure graduates remain work-ready and resilient."

Minister of Education Joseph Nsengimana praised the graduating class of Rwanda Polytechnic for their academic achievements and for embodying the country's vision for a skilled and self-reliant future.

"Today, we celebrate not only academic achievement, but also the promise of a brighter, more skilled, and self-reliant Rwanda," Nsengimana said. "Rwanda Polytechnic stands as a beacon of hope and transformation in our education sector."

Speaking at the ceremony, he noted that the graduating class of over 4,500 students, including more than 1,400 receiving the newly introduced Bachelor of Technology degrees, reflected a growing commitment to vocational and technical training. He said the graduates are expected to play key roles in shaping the country's industries and contributing to national priorities, including the goals of Vision 2050 and the National Strategy for Transformation.

"To the graduates, today is not an end, but a beginning," he said. "You are equipped with technical expertise, creativity, and resilience. Your time at Rwanda Polytechnic has prepared you not just for employment, but for leadership in entrepreneurship, innovation, and community advancement. Our country looks to you to apply your knowledge with purpose, your skill with integrity, and your passion with perseverance."

Nsengimana also commended the faculty and leadership of Rwanda Polytechnic for their dedication to aligning education with market needs, stating that their efforts have helped position Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) as a key driver of inclusive economic growth.

"As the Ministry of Education, we reaffirm our commitment to advancing Rwanda's higher education sector by expanding access, improving infrastructure, and deepening partnerships with industry," he said. "We envision Rwanda Polytechnic thriving as a hub for innovation, applied research, and workforce development."

Israel Bimpe, CEO of Irembo and a guest commencement speaker, shared his journey from student volunteer to leadership in drone logistics and health innovation, urging graduates to stay curious and open to unexpected opportunities.

"Curiosity made me a relentless learner. It made me believe there was no limit to what my potential could be," he said. Bimpe recounted how a chance volunteering opportunity at a World Economic Forum side event led him to work with a Swedish entrepreneur in the drone industry. That encounter eventually led him to a position at Zipline, the drone delivery company operating in Rwanda.

"At Zipline, I was struck by the passion of my colleagues to change the world by building technology powered by artificial intelligence and automation," he said. "We were doing something that had never been done before -- transforming lives, day after day."

Bimpe encouraged graduates to think beyond conventional paths and embrace innovation as a means of driving impact.

In an interview after the ceremony, Arsène Gatabazi Dushime, one of the graduates, said the day marked the culmination of three years of effort and determination.

"I plan on employing myself and others," he said. "I performed well during the skills challenge and was awarded. I plan on using the prizes toward scaling up. The management of Rwanda Polytechnic played its part in giving us all the variables. Now it's up to us to come up with market-ready inventions that could even earn international patents."

Rwanda Polytechnic currently operates eight campuses across the country: RP Gishari, RP Huye, RP Karongi, RP Kigali, RP Tumba, RP Musanze, and RP Ngoma, offering technical and vocational training that continues to evolve with national development needs.