Nigeria: Govt, 10 Partners Sign Agreements to Drive Gas Infrastructure Growth, Boost Supply

The federal government has signed agreements with ten gas infrastructure companies for the construction of gas processing plants and other infrastructures to boost gas supply across the country.

The agreements signed under the Midstream and Downstream Gas Infrastructure Fund (MDGIF) is for the establishment of six gas processing plants to produce marketable natural gas in liquefied or other forms to increase in-country supply capacity; three compressed natural gas refueling infrastructures to deepen domestic utilisation of natural gas for mobility and other industrial uses, and one bulk liquefied petroleum gas storage infrastructure to minimise supply chain constraints.

The agreements include the Joint Venture and Operating Agreement, the Joint Venture Equity Agreement, and the Joint Venture Accounts Agreement.

Some of the companies involved in the deals are Ant Energy Limited, Sub Sea 9 gas, Waterdance International Concepts and LNG Arete.

State for Petroleum Resources (Gas) and chairman of the MDGIF, Rt. Hon. Ekperikpe Ekpo, in his welcome remarks, at the signing ceremony on Thursday highlighted the strategic importance of the partnership in unlocking Nigeria's vast natural gas potential. He emphasised that the Fund, under his leadership, has already empowered six companies in the midstream and downstream gas sectors during the first year of the current administration, and now ten additional companies have joined the initiative. These projects span Nigeria's six geopolitical zones, ensuring equitable development and access to gas resources nationwide.

"The MDGIF is not just a financial vehicle; it is a catalyst for sustainable economic growth, energy security, and industrial development," said Ekpo.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance Infrastructure By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He urged all partners to prioritise focus, efficiency, and transparency, stressing that the success of the Fund will be measured by tangible outcomes such as pipelines laid, facilities commissioned, jobs created, and energy supplied to millions.

Ekpo stated that the agreements reflected not only the alignment of national priorities with practical action but also the profound dedication to fostering growth, enhancing energy security, and building a resilient economy for generations to come.

He disclosed that in the "first year of this administration, the MDGIF supported six companies within the midstream and downstream space, promoting innovation and efficiency in the processing, distribution, and utilisation of natural gas".

According to him, "This Fund, and the partnerships it fosters, will pave the way for integrated gas infrastructure, bridging gaps that have long hindered progress. These advancements will not only connect regions but also create a ripple effect of opportunities across industries. From agriculture to manufacturing, and even digital innovation, the impact of a robust gas sector reverberates far beyond energy".

In his breakdown of the projects covered by the agreements, the Executive Director, MDGIF, Oluwole Adama listed six gas processing plants to produce marketable natural gas in liquefied or other forms to increase in-country supply capacity; three compressed natural gas refueling infrastructures to deepen domestic utilization of natural gas for mobility and other industrial uses, and one bulk liquefied petroleum gas storage infrastructure to minimize supply chain constraints.