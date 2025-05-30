Tunisia: Head of State Chairs Council of Ministers, Vows to Continue Legislative Revolution in Social Sector

Tunis, May 30 — President Kais Saied chaired the Council of Ministers meeting at the Carthage Palace on Thursday.

At the beginning of the meeting, the Head of State emphasised the continuation of the legislative revolution, particularly in the social field, as social stability is the natural prerequisite for creating wealth.

He also stressed the necessity of developing legislation with a new mindset, a militant mindset, to achieve the demands of the people, according to a statement from the Presidency.

In this context, the President of the Republic underscored that the draft decree concerning the prohibition of subcontracting must be clear and meet the expectations of the people. This involves dissolving the Itissalia Services company and integrating the agents and workers employed under this type of contract into their workplaces to definitively end this form of precarious employment in the public sector.

The Head of State reaffirmed his steadfast and principled position on the necessity of eliminating half-measures, stating that the struggle is one of national liberation encompassing all sectors and regions.

He recalled, in this regard, the slogans of the revolution and the provisions of Article 17 of the Constitution, which stipulates that the state ensures coexistence between the public and private sectors and works to achieve integration between them based on social justice.

He emphasised that fulfilling workers' rights is what will revitalise investment, as many tailored regulations have not led to wealth creation but only to a parasitic economy and false, misleading growth rates.

The situation of construction site workers was also extensively discussed, along with finding new solutions for those who have suffered poverty and misery, and whose unemployment has been prolonged due to policies that led to their exclusion and deprivation of their legitimate right to work with fair and just wages.

During this meeting, discussions also took place on envisioning new mechanisms to develop social funds so that they can restore their financial balance and perform their assigned roles under the best possible conditions.

The President of the Republic also addressed the necessity of reducing the number of companies that have drained national funds and whose existence serves no purpose. The funds allocated to them should instead be directed toward opening production opportunities in successful enterprises that benefit not only the stakeholders but the entire nation.

The Council also deliberated on the need to simplify procedures for establishing communitarian companies after they were deliberately complicated by cartels and their agents to prevent their success, leading to despair and frustration.

Meanwhile, this type of company has succeeded in many countries, bringing benefits not only to partners but to the entire national community.

The President of the Republic renewed his call to continue the fight against corruption, emphasising that real growth can only be achieved under institutions governed by transparency, as well as limitless dedication and effort.

He noted that Tunisia is often described as suffering from financial crises, yet it possesses numerous resources and some of the best competencies.

The President of the Republic concluded by stating that those who daily spread despair in a premature and fabricated electoral campaign, claiming Tunisia moves from one crisis to another, are only sowing frustration and hopelessness.

But the Tunisian people are determined to move forward, refusing to surrender or accept anything less than victory. They have permanently erased from their minds the false narratives pushed by some, deceitfully suggesting the situation is hopeless.

"Those who watered this good and noble land with their struggle, tearing away all masks, will thwart all maneuvers and seize the world with determination, never acknowledging the impossible," it was indicated in the same statement.