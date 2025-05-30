Nigeria: Govt Signs Deals With 10 Companies to Boost Gas Supply

The Federal Government on Thursday signed agreements with ten companies for the construction of gas processing plants and other gas supply infrastructures.

The joint venture investment agreements were signed in Abuja between the Midstream and Downstream Infrastructure Fund (MDIF) and the 10 gas infrastructure promoters.

The agreements include the Joint Venture and Operating Agreement, the Joint Venture Equity Agreement, and the Joint Venture Accounts Agreement.

Some of the companies involved in the deals are Ant Energy Limited, Sub Sea 9 Gas, Waterdance International Concepts and LNG Arete.

Speaking at the event, the Minister of State Petroleum Resources (Gas), Ekperikpe Ekpo said the deals were part of the government's efforts to unlock the full potential of the gas sector.

Ekpo stated that the agreements reflected not only the alignment of national priorities with practical action but also the profound dedication to fostering growth, enhancing energy security, and building a resilient economy for generations to come.

He disclosed that in the "first year of this administration, the MDGIF supported six companies within the midstream and downstream space, promoting innovation and efficiency in the processing, distribution, and utilization of natural gas".

"This Fund, and the partnerships it fosters, will pave the way for integrated gas infrastructure, bridging gaps that have long hindered progress. These advancements will not only connect regions but also create a ripple effect of opportunities across industries. From agriculture to manufacturing, and even digital innovation, the impact of a robust gas sector reverberates far beyond energy," he stated.

Breaking down the projects covered by the agreements, Executive Director, MDIF, Mr. Oluwole Adama, listed six gas processing plants to produce marketable natural gas in liquefied or other forms to increase in-country supply capacity; three compressed natural gas refueling infrastructures to deepen domestic utilization of natural gas for mobility and other industrial uses, and one bulk liquefied petroleum gas storage infrastructure to minimize supply chain constraints.

In a related development, the Federal Government, yesterday, launched project CNG sprout that would see the setting up of CNG conversion and refueling infrastructures in 20 universities across the country.

Launching the project in Abuja, Minister of State, Petroleum Resources (Gas), Ekperikpe Ekpo, said it was part of efforts by the government to provide cheaper mode of transportation for students and staff of the universities.

The project which is also funded by MDIF will provide CNG powered buses and tricycles for transporting the students.

"The MDGIF has remained a steadfast partner in the actualization of Nigeria's Decade of Gas vision, providing catalytic funding and support to infrastructure projects that directly benefit the Nigerian people. I applaud the MDGIF for their strategic role in this initiative and for helping to deliver impact where it matters most", he stated.