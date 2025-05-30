Sudan: TSC Vice-President Briefs President Museveni On Overall Situation in Sudan

30 May 2025
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Kampala, May 29, 2025 (SUNA) - Vice-President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC), Malik Agar, met Friday with Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni on the sidelines of his participation in the meetings of the Regional Mechanism for Monitoring the Framework Agreement on Peace, Security, and Cooperation in the Great Lakes Region, held in the Ugandan capital, Kampala.

Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Hussein Al-Amin, explained, in a press statement, that TSC Vice-President briefed Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni, the head of the mechanism, on the overall political and military developments in Sudan, as well as the appointment of a new prime minister and the formation of the upcoming government.

He added that the meeting touched on the regional dimensions of the war waged by the rebel terrorist Rapid Support Forces (RSF) militia against Sudan and the external support it receives.

The Undersecretary of Foreign Affairs noted that TSC Vice-President expressed Sudan's hope that President Museveni, as the new chair of the regional mechanism, would play a role in addressing the situation in Sudan, given its importance in a region that fears negative movements could exploit the repercussions of the collapse of security.

