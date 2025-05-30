Nigeria: Govt Clarifies External Borrowing Plan

The Federal Government (FG) has clarified its 2024-2026 External Borrowing Plan submitted to the National Assembly on Tuesday, saying that it was essential for the implementation of the 2024-2026 Medium Term Economic Framework (MTEF).

The Federal Ministry of Finance said in a statement yesterday that the borrowing plan was for the entire nation, meaning that it included both federal and state governments and does not equate actual borrowing.

Several media outlets interpreted the External Borrowing Plan to mean that the FG was seeking $21. 5 billion external loans.

However, the ministry said that the actual External Borrowing in the 2025 Fiscal Year stood at $1.23 billion.

The statement issued by the Director of Press and Public Relations, Mr. Mohammed Manga, stated: "The proposed Borrowing Rolling Plan is an essential component of the Medium-Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) in accordance with both the Fiscal Responsibility Act 2007 and the DMO Act 2003.

"The plan outlines the external borrowing framework for both the federal and sub-national governments over a three-year period, accompanied by five detailed appendices on the projects, terms and conditions, implementation period, etc.

"By adopting a structured, forward-looking approach, the plan facilitates comprehensive financial planning and avoids the inefficiencies of ad hoc or reactive borrowing practices. This strategic method enhances Nigeria's ability to implement effective fiscal policies and mobilize development resources.

"The borrowing plan does not equate to actual borrowing for the period. The actual borrowing for each year is contained in the annual budget. In 2025, the external borrowing component is $1.23 billion, and it has not yet been drawn. This is planned for H2 2025.

"Also, the plan is for both federal and several state governments across numerous geopolitical zones, including Abia, Bauchi, Borno, Gombe, Kaduna, Lagos, Niger, Oyo, Sokoto, and Yobe States.

"Importantly, it should be noted that the Borrowing Rolling Plan does not equate to an automatic increase in the nation's debt burden. The nature of the rolling plan means that borrowings are split over the period of the projects. "For example, a large proportion of projects in the 2024 - 2026 rolling plan have multi-year draw downs of between 5 - 7 years, which are project-tied loans.

"These projects cut across critical sectors of the economy, including power grids and transmission lines, irrigation for improving food security, fibre optics network across the country, fighter jets for security, and rail and road infrastructure.

"The majority of the proposed borrowing will be sourced from Nigeria's development partners, including the World Bank, African Development Bank, French Development Agency, European Investment Bank, JICA, China EximBank, and the Islamic Development Bank.

"These institutions offer concessional financing with favourable terms and long repayment periods, thereby supporting Nigeria's development objectives sustainably.

"The government seeks to reiterate that the debt service to revenue ratio has started decreasing from its peak of over 90% in 2023. The government has ended the distortionary and inflationary ways and means.

"There are significant revenue expectations from the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and technology-enabled monitoring and collection of surpluses from Government Owned Enterprises and revenue-generating ministries, departments, and agencies, including legacy outstanding dues.

"Having achieved a fair degree of macroeconomic stabilization, the overarching goal of the Federal Government is to pivot the economy onto a path of rapid, sustained, and inclusive economic growth. Achieving this vision requires substantial investment in critical sectors such as transportation, energy, infrastructure, and agriculture.

"These investments will lay the groundwork for long-term economic diversification and encourage private sector participation. Our debt strategy is therefore guided not solely by the size of our obligations but by the utility, sustainability, and economic returns of the borrowing.

"Ensuring that all borrowed funds are efficiently utilized and directed toward growth-enhancing projects remains a top priority.

"In conclusion, the government remains committed to keeping borrowing within manageable and sustainable limits in accordance with the DMO Debt Sustainability Framework."