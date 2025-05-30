Libya: Explanation of Vote On a UN Security Council Resolution On Libya

29 May 2025
United States Mission to the United Nations (New York)
press release

Deputy Political Counselor

New York, New York

May 29, 2025

AS DELIVERED

Thank you, Mr. President.

The United States continues to support effective implementation of the UN Libya arms embargo as we work to enable Libya to take responsibility for its own security.

This authority is an important mechanism to allow Member States to enforce the arms embargo and prevent rampant weapons trafficking - a key priority articulated by this Council. We welcome further consultations with the Libyans about the arrangements going forward.

We thank the EU Naval Force Operation IRINI for its dedication of resources to monitor and disrupt illicit activities off the coast of Libya. Operation IRINI serves as a critical information-sharing function, especially with the Libya Panel of Experts.

I thank you.

