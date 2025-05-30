Mauritius: Chagos Archipelago - Prime Minister Ramgoolam Chairs Meeting On High-Level Visit to Chagos Archipelago

29 May 2025
Government of Mauritius (Port Louis)

The Prime Minister, Dr the Hon Navinchandra Ramgoolam, GCSK, FRCP, chaired today a meeting on the visit to be undertaken by a high-level delegation to the Chagos Archipelago, following the landmark Agreement signed on 22 May 2025 between the Government of the Republic of Mauritius and the Government of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland concerning the Chagos Archipelago including Diego Garcia.

The Deputy Prime Minister, Hon Paul Raymond Bérenger, GCSK, the Attorney-General, Hon Gavin Patrick Cyril Glover, SC, senior officials as well as the Leader of the Chagos Refugees Group, Mr Louis Olivier Bancoult, GCSK, and other representatives of the Chagossian community were present.

In a statement to the press, Prime Minister Ramgoolam stated that the aim of the meeting was to discuss arrangements for the forthcoming visit to the Chagos Archipelago. He further indicated that Cabinet would be apprised of the outcome of the meeting, following which concrete decisions would be taken to advance the process.

Mr Bancoult expressed satisfaction at the outcome of the meeting. « We hope that following approval of Cabinet, we would be able to visit the Chagos Archipelago before the end of the year », he said.

"Chagossians are impatiently awaiting the day they can once again set foot on their homeland," affirmed Mr Bancoult, underlining the emotional significance of this historic moment.

Read the original article on Government of Mauritius.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Government of Mauritius. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.