Mauritius: Chagos Archipelago - Prime Minister Ramgoolam Chairs Meeting On High-Level Visit to Chagos Archipelago

The Prime Minister, Dr the Hon Navinchandra Ramgoolam, GCSK, FRCP, chaired today a meeting on the visit to be undertaken by a high-level delegation to the Chagos Archipelago, following the landmark Agreement signed on 22 May 2025 between the Government of the Republic of Mauritius and the Government of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland concerning the Chagos Archipelago including Diego Garcia.

The Deputy Prime Minister, Hon Paul Raymond Bérenger, GCSK, the Attorney-General, Hon Gavin Patrick Cyril Glover, SC, senior officials as well as the Leader of the Chagos Refugees Group, Mr Louis Olivier Bancoult, GCSK, and other representatives of the Chagossian community were present.

In a statement to the press, Prime Minister Ramgoolam stated that the aim of the meeting was to discuss arrangements for the forthcoming visit to the Chagos Archipelago. He further indicated that Cabinet would be apprised of the outcome of the meeting, following which concrete decisions would be taken to advance the process.

Mr Bancoult expressed satisfaction at the outcome of the meeting. « We hope that following approval of Cabinet, we would be able to visit the Chagos Archipelago before the end of the year », he said.

"Chagossians are impatiently awaiting the day they can once again set foot on their homeland," affirmed Mr Bancoult, underlining the emotional significance of this historic moment.