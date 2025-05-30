Mauritius: Local Beekeepers Encouraged to Increase Their Activities

The pivotal need for local beekeepers to focus on premium produce which should be properly marketed by crafting brand specificity as unique local commodities was underpinned by the Minister of Agro-Industry, Food Security, Blue Economy and Fisheries, Dr Arvin Boolell.

He was speaking yesterday at a workshop, organised by the Ministry of Agro-Industry, Food Security, Blue Economy and Fisheries, in the context of the World Bee Day 2025, in Plaine Magnien. The workshop regrouped local beekeepers and addressed issues, challenges and recommendations pertaining to the situation prevailing in the country.

The Junior Minister of Agro-Industry, Food Security, Blue Economy and Fisheries, Mr Gilles Fabrice David as well as the Ambassador of the European Union (EU) to the Republic of Mauritius, Mr Oskar Benedikt, were also present.

A Beekeeper's Handbook was also launched and apiculture equipment and tool boxes were handed over to operators on the occasion.

In his address Minister Boolell pointed out the availability of human resources and the existing high potential of local beekeepers to deliver even better-quality produce. He emphasised that sustainable and practical solutions must be prioritised, while reminding that all stakeholders have to gather as reliable partners in order to better respond to the needs of the sector.

The Ministry is resolved to maintain a symbiotic relation with operators of the sector to develop new incentives and measures for improved beekeeping activities and increased harvest, he said.

According to the Minister, pragmatic solutions include the creation of an enabling environment to have more melliferous plants and for beekeepers to operate and produce hives. He also recommended that beekeepers receive additional training so as to become professionals in their field.

The Junior Minister highlighted the significance of World Bee Day in raising awareness on the essential role that bees and other pollinators play in keeping people and the planet healthy. The theme chosen for this year, 'Bee inspired by nature to nourish us', underscores the critical role of bees in agrifood systems and the health of ecosystems, while underlining the increasing threats they are facing in today's world.

Mr David encouraged local beekeepers to increase their activities and recalled that there is a huge demand for honey in the country, with an annual consumption of 300 tonnes. However, with 659 registered beekeepers who manage around 4,200 beehives around the country, only 35 tonnes of honey are produced annually, he indicated.

For his part the EU Ambassador stressed on the need to focus on the economics of apiculture in Mauritius, to encourage local beekeepers to become professionals in the sector and to regroup operators into cooperatives and federations. He expressed hope for Mauritius and Rodrigues to have their locally produced honey granted the national Geographical Indication (GI) status. Mr Benedikt also reiterated EU's strong engagement to protect and restore biodiversity, as agreed in the Global Biodiversity Framework.