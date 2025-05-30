South Africa: Parliament Mourns the Passing of Former DA Chief Whip Douglas Gibson

press release

In honour of the life and legacy of the late Mr Douglas Gibson--former Chief Whip of the Democratic Alliance (DA), Member of Parliament, and South Africa's former Ambassador to Thailand--Members of Parliament will gather for a memorial service on Friday, 30 May, at the Good Hope Chambers, where leaders from across the political spectrum will share reflections and tributes in recognition of his distinguished public service.

The Presiding Officers of Parliament have expressed their profound sadness at the passing of Mr Douglas Gibson, a veteran parliamentarian who served in Parliament for many years.

Mr Gibson, who passed away earlier this month at the age of 82, was a distinguished public servant and a committed advocate for democratic values. His political career was marked by integrity, eloquence, and a deep dedication to public service.

The Presiding Officers of Parliament, led by the Speaker of the National Assembly, Ms Thoko Didiza, and the Chairperson of the National Council of Provinces, Ms Refilwe Mtshweni-Tsipane, extend their heartfelt condolences to Mr Gibson's family, friends, and colleagues in the Democratic Alliance. He was a respected statesman whose contribution to the democratic project remains deeply appreciated.

A lawyer by profession, Mr Gibson was among the first cohort of legislators in South Africa's democratic Parliament, established in 1994. He played a pivotal role in repealing apartheid-era laws and in shaping the legislative framework of a new, inclusive South Africa. As Chief Whip of the DA, he was known for his robust engagement in parliamentary debates and his commitment to a non-racial, free, and democratic society.

Beyond the parliamentary precinct, Mr Gibson continued to serve South Africa with distinction as Ambassador to Thailand from 2007 to 2012. In this role, he embodied the values of South Africa's Constitution, promoting diplomacy grounded in equality, dignity, and justice.

"As South Africans, we will carry forward the values that Mr Gibson championed," said the Presiding Officers. "His principled leadership and unwavering commitment to democratic governance will continue to inspire future generations."

May his soul rest in eternal peace.