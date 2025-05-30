Uganda: Museveni Flags Off Uganda's First Milk Consignment to Algeria

30 May 2025
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Kenneth Kazibwe

President Museveni has flagged-off the first consignment of powdered milk to Algeria, marking a significant milestone for Uganda's agricultural sector.

At the inaugural shipment ceremony held at State House Entebbe, attended by officials from the Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industry, and Fisheries, led by Frank Tumwebaze, and those from Brookside Limited.

The president flagged off four containers of powdered milk, equivalent to 500 metric tons.

The consignment is part of the total 2,100 metric tons of high- quality milk powder, worth over USD 8 million, that is to be sent to Algeria.

This export is a result of bilateral negotiations, and a Memorandum of Understanding signed during President Museveni's visit to Algeria in March 2023, which opened markets for coffee, milk, and other products from Uganda.

Tumwebaze congratulated Brookside and the dairy sector for the milestone, expressing hope that increased exports will sustain the market for farmers.

"Algeria is a market we've been pursuing for some time. When the president visited that country in 2023, one of the bilateral negotiations and the MOU we signed was to allow our coffee and milk. I want to congratulate Brookside, as well as the dairy sector and its farmers, on the opening of this market," Tumwebaze said.

According to Mr. Kennedy Gatheru, the Director of Finance at Brookside Africa Limited, the partnership will open up a large market that the whole country can benefit from.

"It's the beginning of many opportunities," he said while expressing gratitude to President Museveni for his involvement in securing the Algerian market.

"From your personal trade intervention, and with your involvement, we are confident of securing further export opportunities for our range of dairy products," Mr. Gatheru added.

During an official meeting on December, 13 2024, at State Lodge Nakasero, where President Museveni hosted Mr. Ahmed Attaf, Algeria's Minister of Foreign Affairs and a special envoy of President Abdelmadjid Tebboune, the Ugandan leader commended the growing cooperation between Uganda and Algeria, expressing his gratitude to his Algerian counterpart for the tangible progress made in implementing bilateral agreements.

In the same meeting, Mr. Attaf informed President Museveni that Algeria's goal is to redirect its annual $700 million milk import budget towards Uganda due to its high-quality fresh milk.

Read the original article on Nile Post.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Nile Post. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.