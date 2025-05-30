Uganda Launches Third National HIV Impact Survey, Expands to Include Non-Communicable Diseases

The Ministry of Health, in collaboration with the Uganda Bureau of Statistics (UBOS) and Makerere University School of Public Health, has officially launched the third round of the Uganda Population-Based HIV Impact Assessment (UPHIA 2025).

The national survey aims to evaluate the country's HIV epidemic response while, for the first time, expanding its scope to address the growing burden of non-communicable diseases (NCDs).

Funded by the U.S. government through the U.S. President's Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR) and implemented by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), UPHIA 2025 has received Shs 3.7 bn to support its operations.

Unlike previous assessments, UPHIA 2025 will collect data not only on HIV-related indicators, such as prevalence, new infections, viral load suppression, and risk behaviours, but will also include screenings for non-communicable diseases like high blood pressure, high blood sugar, and obesity.

These additions reflect Uganda's evolving health landscape and the urgent need to adapt policy responses accordingly.

"This survey will help us assess the relevance of our current programs and identify new priorities," said Minister of Health Dr. Jane Ruth Aceng. "I urge all Ugandans to cooperate and provide accurate information to our teams, as this data is vital for shaping our future interventions."

Survey teams will visit 6,685 randomly selected households and engage approximately 15,000 individuals aged 15 and above, with 14,980 expected to participate in voluntary HIV testing and blood sample collection. An additional 1,300 adolescents aged 10-14 will be interviewed without blood draws.

The sample was carefully selected through a nationwide household listing exercise led by UBOS to ensure national representation.

Participation in the survey is entirely voluntary and will require informed consent from each household's head and individual participants.

Addressing survey teams directly, Dr. Aceng emphasised the importance of ethical conduct and accuracy in data collection.

"We rely on your integrity. The previous UPHIA revealed gaps in HIV case finding especially among men and youth which helped us refocus our national strategies. This new round must provide equally high-quality data," she said.

U.S. Ambassador to Uganda, William W. Popp, hailed the collaboration:

"This survey is critical as we strive for a future where HIV is no longer a public health threat in Uganda, the U.S., or globally."

Prof. Rhoda Wanyenze, Dean of the Makerere University School of Public Health, affirmed the institution's readiness:

"We embrace this responsibility with confidence and are committed to delivering data with the same scientific rigor and integrity that has guided our past research."

Uganda joins Kenya, Rwanda, Tanzania, and Ethiopia in launching the third round of the UPHIA surveys.