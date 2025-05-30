Ugandan Academic Launches Pressure Group to Challenge Museveni in 2026

KAMPALA -- Ugandan academic and Cavendish University diplomacy student, Idi Menya, has launched a new pressure group, The Civilian Alliance, with the goal of unseating President Yoweri Museveni in the 2026 general elections.

Speaking at a press briefing in Naguru, Kampala, Menya also declared his intention to run for the presidency, citing widespread corruption, poverty, and shrinking democratic freedoms as key motivators behind his bid.

"It is now a public secret that democracy in Uganda is shrinking," Menya said. "When I become president, I will release all political prisoners and restore civil liberties."

A former research assistant at Istanbul University in Turkey, Menya criticized the government's alleged suppression of dissent, referencing prolonged detentions of critics without trial.

He also cited a Uganda Bureau of Statistics report showing deepening poverty in regions like Karamoja, Busoga, and Bukedi.

Menya slammed the government's borrowing and spending practices, accusing it of mismanaging loans from institutions like the IMF and World Bank.

Referring to an Inspectorate of Government report, he noted Uganda loses over Shs10 trillion annually to corruption.

He took aim at Uganda's Parliament, calling it oversized and overpaid. "Some MPs earn up to $10,000 a month. I will cut their numbers by half and slash their wages," he said.

In contrast to the current administration, Menya praised former president Idi Amin's focus on service delivery, saying the current regime prioritizes political patronage over public welfare.

On economic policy, Menya advocated for import substitution and industrialization, arguing Uganda imports even basic goods unnecessarily.

He called for stronger support for agriculture and local farmers.

Highlighting social issues, he spoke against early marriages and school dropouts in underprivileged regions, blaming unaffordable education.

While The Civilian Alliance is not yet registered as a political party, Menya said it will serve as a platform for transformative leadership.

He expressed willingness to work with other opposition forces, provided they share the same values.

"Uganda doesn't just need change--it needs positive change," he said.