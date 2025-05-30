Uganda: Besigye Faces High Court Treason Trial Over Plot to Overthrow Govt

Prominent opposition figure Kizza Besigye and two co-accused, Hajj Obeid Lutale have been formally indicted by the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) in the High Court for treason and misprision of treason.

The charges that also includes UPDF officer Capt Denis Oola stems from an alleged transnational plot to overthrow the government of Uganda by force of arms.

According to the indictment filed under Lower Court Case No: NAK-CR.NO. A-0008/2025, the prosecution alleges that the accused, alongside others still at large, convened in various international locations--including Geneva, Athens, and Nairobi--between 2023 and November 2024 to plan and finance a campaign aimed at toppling the National Resistance Movement (NRM) government.

The prosecution outlines a wide-ranging conspiracy involving covert meetings, military training, and alleged attempts to secure weapons, drones, counterfeit currency, and even poison.

These meetings were purportedly attended by Besigye and facilitated by an undercover informant--identified only as AW--who was initially approached by a Ugandan exile based in Switzerland and later cooperated with Ugandan military intelligence (CMI).

Among the explosive claims in the indictment are:

Requests to assassinate the President of Uganda using drones;

Solicitation of surface-to-air missiles and grenades code-named "pineapples";

Plans to infiltrate and attack strategic military installations, including Nakasongola Air Base;

Coordination of military-style training for 36 Ugandans in Kisumu, Kenya;

Provision of fake Ugandan currency to destabilize the economy.

AW allegedly covertly recorded multiple meetings and provided video, audio, and digital evidence to security agencies, all of which will be relied upon at trial.

Police investigations reportedly confirmed extensive communication between the accused using WhatsApp and international phone lines, while immigration records confirmed their travel to the listed meeting locations.

Forensic and intelligence reports, including mental health evaluations, travel logs, call records, and recovered exhibits, will form key prosecution evidence.

Dr Besigye, a former UPDF colonel and four-time presidential candidate, has been a central figure in Uganda's opposition for over two decades.

He is known for spearheading civil protest movements such as the "Walk to Work" campaign and has previously faced numerous charges--many of which were later dropped or dismissed.

He and his co-accused deny any wrongdoing. In earlier court appearances, Besigye decried the charges as politically motivated, asserting that the state has repeatedly weaponized the justice system to suppress dissent.

"This is just another kangaroo court," Besigye said during a recent session at Nakawa Magistrates Court.

"All of this is designed to prolong my suffering and that of my family."

His lawyers had earlier sought a stay of proceedings and constitutional redress, but their application was dismissed, with the court ordering the trial to proceed.

The High Court trial will be held under the International Crimes Division (ICD). The accused have been notified to appear at the next court session, where the trial will begin.

If convicted, they face life imprisonment under Uganda's Penal Code for treason.

This case marks one of the most high-profile treason trials in Uganda's recent history, drawing both domestic and international attention amid growing concerns over civil liberties and political freedoms in the country.

Dr Besigye, a four-time presidential candidate, has been charged with treason at least four times. The most notable instances include:

2005 - Charged with treason and rape (the rape charge was later dismissed). The treason case stemmed from alleged links to the rebel group PRA (People's Redemption Army). This case dragged on for years and was widely viewed as politically motivated. 2011 - After the Walk to Work protests over rising food and fuel prices, Besigye was arrested multiple times, though not charged with treason specifically at that point. However, the tension from this period laid groundwork for future charges. 2016 - After the disputed presidential election, Besigye was charged with treason again for declaring himself the "people's president" and holding a mock swearing-in ceremony. 2019 - Reports indicated a revival of the 2016 treason case. Though not a fresh charge, it highlighted how treason accusations have been repeatedly used against him.

In total, he has faced treason charges at least four times, often seen as part of the state's efforts to neutralize political opposition.