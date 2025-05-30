Uganda: NRM Leaders in Rakai Endorse Speaker Among for Top Party Leadership Role

National Resistance Movement (NRM) leaders in Rakai District have officially endorsed Speaker of Parliament Annet Anita Among for the position of NRM First National Vice Chairperson (Female).

The seat is currently held by First Deputy Prime Minister and Ms Among's predecessor Rebecca Alitwala Kadaga - who is contesting for re-election.

The endorsement was made during a mobilization meeting chaired by NRM District Chairperson Ssemwanga Gyaviira Kisoboka.

The meeting was attended by Rakai area MP and local party leaders, who praised Among's leadership, especially her stance on cultural values and collaboration with President Yoweri Museveni.

"We trust Speaker Among because she has served diligently as Speaker. She took a strong position against the anti-cultural homosexuality bill, protecting our traditions," said Ssemwanga.

He added that Among's close working relationship with President Museveni and MPs positions her as a unifying force capable of advancing the NRM agenda and addressing grassroots concerns in districts like Rakai.

"Her leadership will help us resolve challenges such as poor road infrastructure and water scarcity," Ssemwanga noted.

Local leaders used the opportunity to highlight long-standing community concerns, particularly the dilapidated Lumbugu-Lyantonde road, which they say has been neglected for years despite government promises.

"The poor state of this road is hurting trade and movement. We appeal to the Speaker to intervene and ensure it's finally constructed," one leader stated.

Residents also raised the issue of water access, sharing harrowing experiences of walking long distances to collect unsafe water shared with animals.

"We're suffering. We fetch dirty water from swamps and compete with animals for it. We hope the Speaker will hear our cry," said one resident.

Other NRM members reaffirmed their support for Among, describing her as disciplined, decisive, and deeply rooted in the party's core values.

Meanwhile, neighbouring Masaka District also added its voice to the growing wave of endorsements.

Led by District Chairperson Herman Muwulya, NRM leaders in Masaka pledged support for Among, citing hopes that she would address persistent issues in the fishing sector.

"The fishing communities are suffering. We believe Speaker Among understands our problems and can help," Muwulya said.

The Rakai and Masaka endorsements come amid growing internal mobilization ahead of a potential NRM leadership reshuffle, positioning Speaker Among as a formidable candidate with broad grassroots backing.