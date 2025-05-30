Ethiopia: Drivers Association Reports Over 30 Truck Drivers Kidnapped in Two Weeks, Cites Growing Insecurity in War-Hit Amhara Region

Addis Abeba- More than 30 heavy truck drivers have been kidnapped in Ethiopia's Amhara region over the past two weeks, according to the Tana Heavy Vehicle Drivers Association, which attributed the rise in abductions to growing insecurity and a lack of accountability for armed groups amid the ongoing militarized conflict between federal forces and Fano militias.

A senior member of the Association, who spoke to Addis Standard on condition of anonymity, said that while kidnappings of drivers began in 2017, "the incidents have worsened recently." He stated that "because the perpetrators are not held accountable and no effective control is in place," kidnapping has become "a risk-free occupation."

"In just the last 15 days, between 30 and 40 drivers have been taken by unknown individuals," he said.

The same source identified the route from Checheho via Gayint and Debre Tabor to Woreta junction as "a dangerous corridor." He also noted that "the road from Gondar-Chilga to Metema was out of service for nearly two months."

He explained that the Gondar-Metema route had been used to "export beans and coffee to Sudan" and to "transport onions and other goods into the country," but that drivers were forced to use a 140-kilometer detour through Abirhajira. "Even this road is chosen only because it is slightly better than the worst alternatives -- nothing is fixed," he said.

The official added that although the road reopened after a two-month closure, "within the first week of reopening, an Isuzu FSR truck driver was kidnapped, and another escaped after gunfire was opened on him."

He further reported a recent incident on 28 May 2025, when a truck traveling from Debark to Janamora was attacked near a place called Michbiny. "The driver was shot and is now being treated at Bahir Dar Hospital," he said. "His assistant was kidnapped and taken to an unknown location."

According to the same source, abductors typically demand ransoms ranging from 50,000 to one million Ethiopian birr. "This issue must be addressed immediately," he said.

The official noted that while the number of driver deaths reported in the region has declined, this is mainly because "drivers have stopped traveling at night." However, he said this precaution has led to delays in delivery and disruptions in service.

"Timely transport of goods is very important, but the current situation, where drivers cannot move freely and at convenient times, has caused what we consider a collapse of the transport sector," he added.

A truck driver who spoke to Addis Standard on condition of anonymity said he transports goods to Djibouti but is currently facing disruptions. "We used to leave around 8:30 PM and drive through the night," he said. "But now the checkpoints are closed by midnight, and night travel is no longer possible."

He said he is now forced to drive only during the day, which he described as exhausting. "Our lives are at risk because of the kidnappings happening every day," he said. "We are asking the government to take action."

Solomon Zewdu, Executive Manager of the Ethiopian Heavy Vehicle Drivers Association, told Addis Standard that driver safety is more stable in areas with a government security presence, including Afar, Somali, and parts of Oromia. He said "the situation in Amhara has deteriorated over the past two years."

He cited routes such as Gayint-Debre Tabor-Woreta and parts of North and South Gondar as danger zones. "Previously, drivers were forced to pay informal charges like 'kote fee' or 'kela fee,"' he said. "Now, it has become open robbery. They stop vehicles with explosives and weapons, rob the drivers, and shoot them if they resist."

Solomon said the targeting is not limited to cargo trucks. "Passenger buses and even private vehicles are being attacked," he said. He added that the Association is currently in negotiations with government bodies to find a resolution.

"In the meantime," he said, "we are advising drivers not to travel at night and to move in groups rather than alone or in pairs."

According to Solomon, incidents in certain areas have decreased due to cooperation with federal security forces. He cited the Addis Ababa-Metehara route as an example, stating that "problems on that road have decreased after preventing night travel."

The Amhara region has continued to face multiple crises since the outbreak of the ongoing conflict in August 2023, making it the latest epicenter of a militarized confrontation involving government forces and armed groups that has swept across large parts of the region.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ethiopia Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Since then, the region has experienced the destruction of numerous social and economic institutions, alongside worsening humanitarian conditions marked by mass killings, displacement, food shortages, and disruptions to essential services.

A previous article by Addis Standard, published in March 2024, documented a "pronounced and hazardous escalation" of attacks against freight transport vehicles across several regions, including Amhara. Truck drivers interviewed for the piece described a rising trend of organized assaults, extortion, and abductions.

Citing the Ethiopian Heavy Truck Drivers Association, the report stated that over 53 drivers were killed in incidents involving armed groups in the previous six months, with 80 percent of the fatalities occurring along the Djibouti corridor. Drivers and officials from the association accused "both armed groups and government security forces" of involvement in attacks targeting operators of freight trucks.