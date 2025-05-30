Nigeria: Troops Repel Attack On Borno Military Base, Kill 60 Insurgents - Official

The Nigeria Army disclosed this in an X post Friday morning.

Nigejran troops killed at least 60 terrorists after repelling an attack on a military base in Bita, Gwoza Local Government Area of Borno State.

The Nigeria Army disclosed this in an X post Friday morning.

"In a decisive and coordinated operation, gallant troops of Operation Hadin Kai launched a simultaneous land and air assault on terrorist positions in Bita, Borno State, in the early hours of today. The intense battle resulted in the neutralization of at least 60 terrorists," the army posted.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that the terrorists suspected to be Boko Haram fighters besieged troops attached to the 26 Task Force Brigade of Sector One in midnight on Friday.

"The troops, with immediate support from air platforms, engaged the attackers in a prolonged firefight lasting until approximately 3:23 a.m," stated Makama Zagazola, a local publication focused on insurgency in the North-east

The troops were also supported by air raids, making it possible to repel the attack.

This is the second time terrorists attempted to attack military bases in Borno this week alone. Both attempts have failed. However, in recent weeks, terrorists have attacked more than three military bases in various parts of Borno, forcing the military to withdraw and restrategise.

Nigeria's counterinsurgency operations has led to the killing of more than 13,000 terrorists in the past two years, according to National Security Adviser (NSA) Nuhu Ribadu.

Mr Ribadu who spoke at the summit of the All Progressives Congress (APC), added that more than 120,000 insurgents and their families have surrendered to the troops.