Nigeria: Delta State Asserts Sporting Dominance As Gateway Games 2024 Concludes in Grand Style

The sprawling MKO Abiola Sports Complex in Abeokuta erupted in celebration on Thursday evening as the 22nd edition of Nigeria's National Sports Festival, dubbed the Gateway Games 2024, reached its spectacular conclusion.

The two-week sporting extravaganza, which brought together over 11,000 athletes from across Nigeria's 36 states, the Federal Capital Territory, and Invited Junior Athletes (IJA), culminated in a closing ceremony that perfectly blended sporting excellence with cultural beauty

A Festival of records and revelations

Records were set from the race track to the swimming pools, and new superstars were thrown up.

At the end of the competition across more than 32 events, Delta State reaffirmed its status as Nigeria's undisputed sporting powerhouse, securing an unprecedented fifth consecutive National Sports Festival title.

The southern state's dominance was comprehensive, amassing a staggering 126 gold medals, 100 silver, and 111 bronze for a total haul of 337 medals.

This remarkable achievement extends Delta's reign at the pinnacle of Nigerian sports, a testament to its sustained investment in athletic development programs and world-class training facilities.

The host state, Ogun, delivered one of the tournament's most compelling narratives, staging a late surge to overtake Bayelsa State in the final medal standings. Ogun's strategic focus on para table tennis and other sports paid rich dividends, pushing their gold medal count to 93 compared to Bayelsa's 92.

This razor-thin margin created one of the most thrilling finishes in recent festival history, with the host state's athletes rising to the occasion before their home crowd.

While the top three states basked in glory, the medal table revealed concerning disparities in Nigeria's sporting development landscape.

Seven states - Benue, Yobe, Jigawa, Taraba, Adamawa, Sokoto and Kogi - failed to secure a single gold medal throughout the competition. Benue State emerged as the strongest performer among these, collecting six silver and twelve bronze medals, suggesting potential that could be unlocked with better training infrastructure and coaching support.

At the opposite end of the spectrum, Kebbi and Zamfara States managed only bronze medals each, highlighting the urgent need for targeted sports development initiatives in these regions.

A night of triple celebrations

The closing ceremony transformed into a triple celebration as it coincided with the 65th birthday of Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun and his sixth year announced in office as governor.

The upgraded MKO Abiola Sports Arena, which had witnessed fierce athletic battles for two weeks, now sparkled under dazzling lights as Nigeria's political and cultural elite gathered for the grand finale.

The evening commenced with a rendition of the national anthem by award-winning songstress Waje, whose powerful vocals filled the 15,000-capacity stadium.

The multi-talented artiste followed this with a special performance of the festival's theme song, setting the tone for an unforgettable night of entertainment.

Waje's performance paid tribute to both the sporting achievements and the unifying spirit of the games.

As the formal proceedings concluded, the arena underwent a magical transformation into Nigeria's largest concert venue.

Fuji music icon King Wasiu Ayinde, popularly known as K1 De Ultimate, took the stage to thunderous applause.

The legendary performer delivered a commanding display for almost an hour for an audience set with dignitaries and athletes dancing in the aisles.

Not to be outdone, contemporary Afrobeat star Wande Coal kept the energy at a fever pitch with back-to-back hits that bridged generational divides among the spectators.

The musical extravaganza climaxed with a breathtaking fireworks display illuminating the Abeokuta skyline.

The spectacle was a fitting finale to the sporting festival and a celebratory tribute to Governor Abiodun's birthday.

Political heavyweights grace the occasion

The ceremony attracted Nigeria's political crème de la crème, led by Senate President Godswill Akpabio who represented President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

In his address, President Tinubu praised Ogun State's organisational prowess while acknowledging the challenges inherent in hosting an event of this magnitude.

The President described sports as a driver of economic activities, saying the sports festival has promoted the spirit of togetherness irrespective of tribe, ethnicity, language, and religious differences.

"The sports festival is not just a celebration of National unity but also a celebration of the can-do spirit of Nigerians.

"Sports has continued to be a driver of economic and the spirit of togetherness, especially with the accommodation of the athletes in one location.

"Every single participant in this festival is a winner," he said.

Bayelsa State Governor Douye Diri led a contingent of fellow governors and deputy governors who added political weight to the occasion.

The presence of National Sports Commission Chairman Shehu Dikko and Nigeria Olympic Committee President Habu Gumel underscored the importance of the festival in Nigeria's sporting calendar.

Governor Abiodun, clearly moved by the dual significance of the evening, reflected on the festival's broader impact: "These games have left an indelible mark on Ogun State's landscape and our collective consciousness. The world-class facilities we've built will serve generations of athletes, while the spirit of camaraderie we've witnessed will continue to inspire national unity."

The Road to Enugu 2025

The traditional handover ceremony provided a glimpse into the future as the National Sports Festival flag was officially passed to Enugu State, hosts of the 2025 edition.

During a press briefing in Abeokuta, Enugu's Commissioner for Sports Development, Lloyd Ekweremadu, assured the state is dedicated to hosting a world-class event that will become a benchmark for future editions.

He highlighted Enugu's readiness to welcome participants and spectators, with existing facilities set to undergo a facelift where necessary.

Legacy of the Gateway Games

Beyond the medals and celebrations, the Gateway Games 2024 leaves several enduring legacies.

The comprehensive upgrade of sporting infrastructure in Ogun State has created a new hub for sports development not just in the state but also in southwestern Nigeria and beyond.

Already, Ogun State has been pencilled to host the CAA U18/20 Junior Athletes Championship and will also be hosting a West African football tournament in the months ahead.

The festival's emphasis on para-sports has raised the profile of differently-abled athletes, while the special recognition given to states promoting gender equality in sports points to a more inclusive future.

Though Gateway Games had its fair share of challenges, including the unfortunate power outages at event venues, logistical gaps with venues scattered across the state, and a pocket of other hurdles that eventually surmounted, it was largely successful.

As the final fireworks faded into the Ogun State night, the 22nd National Sports Festival passed into history - a chapter written in gold medals, personal bests, cultural pride, and the unifying power of sport.