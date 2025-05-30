South Africa: No Arrests After Xenophobic Attacks in Addo

Hundreds of evacuated Zimbabweans are staying in a church hall

There have not yet been any arrests after xenophobic attacks in Valencia, Addo, forced hundreds of immigrant families to evacuate on Sunday.

The "revenge attacks" by a group of men were triggered by the murder of a South African man on the weekend, allegedly by an immigrant. The mob went from house to house on Sunday, kicking immigrant families out of their homes.

At least 30 Zimbabweans were injured during the attacks and 17 are still in hospital, according to the Embassy of Zimbabwe. Four men have died, says the South African Police Service (SAPS).

The SAPS Serious and Violent Crimes Unit is investigating, said police spokesperson Majola Nkohli on Thursday.

"The situation in Addo is still tense. Police are continuing to maintain high visibility patrols in the area," said Nkohli.

Some families have been staying at the Addo police station, too afraid to return to their homes. Hundreds of others have been evacuated to a church hall in Gqeberha. The church has requested not to be named for safety concerns.

Dennis Makolo arrived there on Thursday morning after being discharged from hospital. But he was still disoriented when we spoke to him and could not remember the hospital he was in or how he ended up at the church hall.

He said he was beaten by a "violent mob" and now wants to find work outside of Addo. "I have bad memories of the area."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Anyway Hlungwani, who was beaten up with crowbars, is still in immense pain. His face is still swollen, his head wound stitched up, and he has sores all over his body.

"The truth is that I don't want to hear anything about Valencia. I was beaten for nothing ... Had it not been for my wife, who bravely intervened, I could be dead by now," he said.

Hlungwani's wife, Everjoy Chipangura, said that if they had enough money, they would have boarded the next bus to Zimbabwe. "I don't want my child to grow up in a hostile environment. We have to start a new life again, but elsewhere," she said.

But others staying in the hall said they cannot return to Zimbabwe and want to go back home to Valencia.

"This is the first such incident in the area," said one man. "I have worked on several farms in the Sundays River Valley area for nearly 20 years, but I haven't experienced this type of threat."

"The reason why we are all here is the economic turmoil of Zimbabwe. There are no jobs. I will go back to Valencia once the police tell us that the situation has improved."

Chairman of the Zimbabwe Migrants Support Network, Chris Mapingure, said that donations of food, clothing and toiletries are urgently needed.

"We're glad to have received amazing support from individuals, Gift of the Givers, businesses and government departments."

The Zimbabwe Migrants Support Network can be contacted at +27 81 080 0548 for donations. GroundUp has no affiliation with the organisation and takes no responsibility for donations.