Kenya: Farmers' Relief As Govt Sets Aside Sh500mn to Buy Rice

30 May 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Kevin Rotich

Nairobi — The Government has set aside about Sh500 million to buy 5,000 metric tons (MT) of rice from local farmers in Kirinyaga and neighboring counties.

The mop-up follows concerns raised by Mwea Irrigation Scheme farmers on the possible impact of imported rice on local ones.

"The Cooperative will receive full payment within one month after delivery, a significant improvement on previous delays that hampered farmers' operations and cash flow," Agriculture and Food Authority (AFA) Director General Bruno Linyiru stated after a high-level meeting held at the Mwea Rice Growers Multipurpose Cooperative Society offices yesterday with attendance from key stakeholders.

"This move follows farmers' concerns regarding accumulating stocks even in the midst of rice shortages in the country."

The Cabinet Secretary, Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock Development, Mutahi Kagwe, directed AFA to visit the region with KNTC and find a solution.

Kenya produced 191,000MT of milled rice in the 2024/25 fiscal year, which is only enough for two months, against a monthly requirement of about 100,000MT.

Linyiru reiterated that since January, only 94,000MT of rice has been imported.

"This shortfall therefore necessitates importation to supplement local supply of the third most consumed staple cereal after maize and wheat.

