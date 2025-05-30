Somalia: U.S., Somalia Pledge Deeper Security Cooperation in Fight Against Extremist Groups

Mogadishu, May 30 — The United States and Somalia have reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening joint efforts against extremist groups, following a high-level meeting in Mogadishu between US Ambassador Richard Riley and Somalia's Defence Minister Ahmed Moallim Fiqi, officials said Thursday.

The meeting focused on enhancing bilateral cooperation in the fight against Al-Shabaab and ISIS, and forms part of ongoing efforts to promote peace and stability in Somalia.

"The US remains firmly committed to supporting the Somali government in building strong, capable security institutions to counter terrorism," Ambassador Riley said. "Our partnership is strategic, and we will continue to stand closely with Somalia in its quest for long-term security."

Defence Minister Fiqi expressed Somalia's determination to continue its collaboration with the US to eliminate the threat posed by extremist groups. He highlighted the importance of American support in training, equipping, and professionalising Somali security forces.

The two sides also discussed the development of a sustainable security strategy and ways to strengthen Somali security institutions in line with international human rights standards.

Both Somalia and the US reaffirmed their shared long-term vision of a peaceful and stable Somalia, free from the threat of terrorism.