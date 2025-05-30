Kenya's Engagement With Somaliland Raises Somali Sovereignty Concerns

Nairobi, May 30 — Kenya's recent actions, including allowing the self-declared Republic of Somaliland to open a liaison office in Nairobi and facilitating a meeting between President William Ruto and Somaliland leader Abdirahman Irro, have drawn criticism from Somalia, which views these moves as violations of its sovereignty.

Somaliland said the meeting between Ruto and Irro focused on:

1. Bilateral Cooperation - including the promotion of trade, investment, economic development, and enhanced air connectivity.

2. Peace and Regional Stability - with a shared commitment to countering violent extremism, fostering regional security, and supporting peacebuilding efforts in the Horn of Africa.

3. Education and Institutional Development - focusing on academic exchange, capacity-building of public institutions, and expanding vocational training opportunities for youth.

The meeting reaffirmed the strong and longstanding relationship between Somaliland and Kenya -- a partnership anchored in mutual respect, shared values, and a common vision for peace, stability, and prosperity across the region.

While Kenya maintains that its policy on Somaliland remains unchanged, acknowledging Somalia as a single entity with federal regions, these developments have strained relations between the two countries.

Kenya reiterated that it considers Somalia as one entity and engages with its federal units in a manner that sustains the unity of Somalia and friendship with Kenya.

The establishment of the Somaliland liaison office and the meeting between the Kenyan and Somaliland leaders mark a significant deepening of ties between Nairobi and Hargeisa.

However, these actions have not been recognized internationally, and Somaliland's sovereignty remains unacknowledged by the global community.

The situation underscores the delicate balance Kenya must maintain in its foreign policy, navigating its relations with both Somalia and Somaliland amid ongoing regional complexities.