Rwanda: Major Fire Breaks Out At Gakiriro Woodshops

30 May 2025
The New Times (Kigali)
By Charles Nyandwi

A fire outbreak was reported in the early hours of Friday, May 30 at the Gakiriro woodshops located in Gisozi Sector, Gasabo District.

The fire started around 4:45 a.m. near the wetland section of the woodshops.

"The fire affected all three blocks of the workshop, but we managed to stop it from spreading across the road and reaching other areas," the police spokesperson in the City of Kigali, Wellars Gahonzire, told The New Times.

He said that the extent of the damage had not yet been assessed as efforts to extinguish the fire continued around 8 a.m.

"Police and the Fire and Rescue Brigade quickly responded to the scene and began efforts to contain the blaze."

At the time of reporting, firefighting operations were still ongoing.

"What we know so far is that the fire has destroyed timber and sawing machines," he said, adding that no injuries or fatalities had been reported.

Gahonzire noted that the intensity of this particular fire was higher than previous incidents at the same location, which has made containment efforts more difficult.

This is a developing story.

