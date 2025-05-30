Nigeria: Fear Grips Abraka As Kidnappers Terrorise University Town

Kidnappers have turned Abraka, Delta State's university town, into a flashpoint, making the locals and students fearful of being kidnapped and killed.

In the last few months, the local police have been powerless to stop the criminals who have unrestrainedly attacked and kidnapped students and residents.

Kidnappers seized Clinton Udomudo, a student of the university, on May 25 and also captured his brother, who went to deliver ransom to them.

They released the two brothers a few days later when nobody volunteered to bring more ransom to them after what they did to Clinton's brother.

Worried residents have staged daily mass protests since the incident to bring the state police hierarchy's attention to the plight of Abraka inhabitants.

The relevant government agencies and officials seemingly ignored the protesting residents as they continued with the daily protests.

However, university students have threatened to lead a large-scale demonstration at the Government House and police headquarters in Asaba if the Commissioner of Police does not tackle criminals disturbing the town within 72 hours.

The DELSU Students Union Government (SUG) president, Augustine Onovughegor, and secretary Bassey Etim, respectively, informed the commissioner of police that the kidnappers' hair-raising antics had caused the students to become apprehensive.

"Our university campus and town are no longer places of learning and growth but have become breeding grounds for daily fear, trauma, and threat of death or abduction," they stated in a May 29 letter.

Vanguard News