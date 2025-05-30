Africa: Global - US Foreign Aid Cuts Creating 'A Life Threatening Vacuum' for Millions of People - New Briefing

press release

The US government has been a major global health funder, supporting HIV prevention, vaccines, maternal care, and humanitarian aid

Amnesty highlights how the cuts have stopped vital programmes delivering health care, food, shelter, and aid to vulnerable groups, including women, survivors of sexual violence, and refugees

'This abrupt decision and chaotic implementation by the Trump administration is reckless and profoundly damaging' - Amanda Klasing

The Trump administration's abrupt, chaotic and sweeping suspension of US foreign aid is placing millions of lives and human rights at risk across the globe, said Amnesty International.

In its 34-page briefing, Lives at Risk, Amnesty examines how the cuts have halted critical programmes across the globe, many of which provided essential health care, food security, shelter, medical services, and humanitarian support for people in extremely vulnerable situations, including women, girls, survivors of sexual violence, and other marginalised groups, as well as refugees and those seeking safety.

The cuts follow President Trump's executive order, 'Reevaluating and Realigning United States Foreign Aid,' and other orders targeting specific groups and programmes. In his congressional testimony, Secretary of State Marco Rubio gave weak or misleading responses about the cuts human rights impact, even falsely claiming no deaths have resulted. This contradicts evidence from Amnesty and others, including documented deaths and strong projections of increased mortality due to the cuts.

Amanda Klasing, Amnesty International USA's Director of Government Relations, said:

"This abrupt decision and chaotic implementation by the Trump administration is reckless and profoundly damaging. "The decision to cut these programmes so abruptly and in this untransparent manner violates international human rights law, which the US is bound by and undermines decades of US leadership in global humanitarian and development efforts. "While US funding over the decades has had a complex relationship with human rights, the scale and suddenness of these current cuts have created a life-threatening vacuum that other governments and aid organisations are not realistically able to fill in the immediate term, violating the rights to life and health, and dignity for millions."

Two areas in which the cuts have caused significant harm globally are the forced cutbacks to - or complete closing of - programmes that ensured health care and treatment to marginalised people and those supporting migrants and people seeking safety in countries around the world.

The rights to life and to health under grave threat

The US government has long been a key funder of global health, investing in HIV prevention, vaccine programmes, maternal health, humanitarian relief and more. Since President Trump's abrupt suspension of aid across multiple countries, many vital health services have been suspended or shut down. For example:

In Guatemala , funding cuts disrupted programmes supporting survivors of sexual violence, including nutritional support for pregnant girls who had been raped and medical, psychological, and legal support to help survivors of violence rebuild their lives after abuse. Other cuts were to key HIV services, including prevention and treatment.

, funding cuts disrupted programmes supporting survivors of sexual violence, including nutritional support for pregnant girls who had been raped and medical, psychological, and legal support to help survivors of violence rebuild their lives after abuse. Other cuts were to key HIV services, including prevention and treatment. In Haiti , health and post-rape services have lost funding including for child survivors of sexual violence. Cuts to HIV funding has left women and girls, and LGBTI people, with reduced access to prevention and treatment.

, health and post-rape services have lost funding including for child survivors of sexual violence. Cuts to HIV funding has left women and girls, and LGBTI people, with reduced access to prevention and treatment. In South Africa , home to the world's largest HIV epidemic, funding for HIV prevention and community outreach for orphans and vulnerable children, including for young survivors of rape, was terminated, leaving people without care.

, home to the world's largest HIV epidemic, funding for HIV prevention and community outreach for orphans and vulnerable children, including for young survivors of rape, was terminated, leaving people without care. In Syria , some essential services in Al-Hol - a detention camp where 36,000 people, mostly children, are indefinitely and arbitrarily detained for their perceived affiliation with the Islamic State armed group - were suspended. Some ambulance services and health clinics were among the first services cut.

, some essential services in Al-Hol - a detention camp where 36,000 people, mostly children, are indefinitely and arbitrarily detained for their perceived affiliation with the Islamic State armed group - were suspended. Some ambulance services and health clinics were among the first services cut. In Yemen , some lifesaving assistance and protection services, including malnutrition treatment to children, pregnant and breastfeeding mothers, safe shelters to survivors of gender-based violence, and healthcare to children suffering from cholera and other illnesses have been shut down.

, some lifesaving assistance and protection services, including malnutrition treatment to children, pregnant and breastfeeding mothers, safe shelters to survivors of gender-based violence, and healthcare to children suffering from cholera and other illnesses have been shut down. In South Sudan, projects providing a range of health services including rehabilitation services for victims of armed conflict, clinical services for victims of gender-based violence, psychological support for rape survivors, and emergency nutritional support for children, have been stopped.

People seeking safety left without support around the world

Funding cuts to shelters and groups that provide essential services for migrants, particularly those in dangerous or difficult situations, including refugees, people seeking asylum and internally displaced people, have been widespread and devastating.

In Afghanistan , 12 out of 23 community resources centres, which provided approximately 120,000 returning and internally displaced Afghans with housing, food assistance, legal assistance and referrals to healthcare providers, have been shut down. Key aid organisations have suspended health and water programmes, with disproportionate impacts on women and girls.

, 12 out of 23 community resources centres, which provided approximately 120,000 returning and internally displaced Afghans with housing, food assistance, legal assistance and referrals to healthcare providers, have been shut down. Key aid organisations have suspended health and water programmes, with disproportionate impacts on women and girls. In Costa Rica , local organisations helping asylum seekers and migrants, many from neighbouring Nicaragua, are forced to scale back or close food, shelter, and psychosocial programmes. The funding cuts come as Costa Rica is receiving increased numbers of people seeking safety after being pushed back from the US-Mexico border.

, local organisations helping asylum seekers and migrants, many from neighbouring Nicaragua, are forced to scale back or close food, shelter, and psychosocial programmes. The funding cuts come as Costa Rica is receiving increased numbers of people seeking safety after being pushed back from the US-Mexico border. Along the Haiti-Dominican Republic border, service providers assisting deported individuals have been forced to cut back on aid including food, shelter, and transportation. With Temporary Protected Status for Haitians in the US set to expire, a likely spike in deportations will overwhelm an already diminished support infrastructure.

border, service providers assisting deported individuals have been forced to cut back on aid including food, shelter, and transportation. With Temporary Protected Status for Haitians in the US set to expire, a likely spike in deportations will overwhelm an already diminished support infrastructure. In Mexico , funding cuts have led to the suspension of food programmes, shelter, and legal support for people seeking safety who are now stranded following the end of asylum at the US-Mexico border. Some shelters and organisations fear they will be shut down completely.

, funding cuts have led to the suspension of food programmes, shelter, and legal support for people seeking safety who are now stranded following the end of asylum at the US-Mexico border. Some shelters and organisations fear they will be shut down completely. In Myanmar and Thailand, US-funded health and humanitarian programmes supporting displaced people and refugees have been suspended or drastically reduced. Clinics in Thai border camps closed abruptly after the stop-work orders, reportedly resulting in preventable deaths.

Amanda Klasing added:

"The right to seek safety is protected under international law which the United States is bound by. "These abrupt cuts in funding put that right at risk by undermining the humanitarian support and infrastructure that enable people around the world who have been forcibly displaced to access protection, placing already marginalised people in acute danger. We call on the US government to restore funding immediately."

The unilateral action to stop funding existing programmes and refrain from spending appropriated funds made by the Trump administration bypassed congressional oversight contrary to US law, and came alongside a broader rollback of US participation in multilateral institutions, including announcements to defund or withdraw from the Paris Climate Agreement, the World Health Organization, and the UN Human Rights Council, and reassess membership in UNESCO, and UNRWA.

Recommendations

Amnesty urges the Trump administration to restore foreign assistance, through the waiver process or otherwise, to programmes where the chaotic and abrupt cut in funding has harmed human rights and ensure that future aid is administered consistent with human rights law and standards.

Amnesty calls on Congress to continue robust funding of foreign assistance and reject any requests by the administration to codify foreign assistance cuts through rescission by repealing these measures and ensure that all US foreign assistance remains consistent with human rights and humanitarian principles and is allocated according to need.

Further, the Trump administration and Congress should work together to ensure that any changes to foreign assistance must be carried out transparently, in consultation with affected communities, civil society, and international partners, and must comply with international human rights law and standards, including the principles of legality, necessity, and non-discrimination.

All states in a position to do so should fulfil their obligations under UN General Assembly Resolution 2626 and subsequent high-level fora by committing at least 0.7% of gross national income to overseas aid without discrimination. As part of aiming to meet this target, donor states should increase support where possible to help fill critical funding gaps left by the abrupt US aid suspensions and ensure continued progress in realising economic, social, and cultural rights and effective humanitarian response around the world.