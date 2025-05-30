Liberia: CDC Eviction Imminent

The Supreme Court has reaffirmed its 2016 judgment authorizing the eviction of the opposition Congress for Democratic Change (CDC) from its Congo Town Headquarters.

The court took the unanimous decision on Wednesday, May 28th, when they denied the Bill of Information filed by CDC against the Intestate Estate of Martha Stubblefield Bernard, who the high court has ruled owns the property.

The CDC had filed the Bill of Information in 2016 claiming the 4.23 acres of land that hosts its headquarters belonged to the Intestate Estate of Danielle P. Tucker Bernard and not the Intestate Estate of Martha Stubblefield Bernard.

The move was a wily tactic aimed at stalling enforcement of the Supreme Court's September 22, 2016, ruling confirming the lower court's eviction mandate against the Party.

The lower court had also awarded the Stubblefield Bernard Estate damages of US$50,000 and rental arrears of US$36,000, which the Party settled.

The Supreme Court's eviction mandate, however, remained unenforced until the CDC came to power in 2018. The subsequent appointment of Cllr. Frank Musah Dean as Minister of Justice did nothing to move the matter forward.

In 2024, the Intestate Estate retained the legal services of J. Johnny Momoh and Associates Legal Chamber and sought to enforce the court mandate.

In response, the CDC sought to avoid eviction by promptly initiating negotiations with the Martha Stubblefield Bernard's Intestate Estate to purchase the portion of the property it occupies. The Intestate Estate, in turn, demanded a settlement of the court bill of cost and rental arrears for the period 2018-2023. The CDC complied and continued occupying the property while the purchase negotiation was ongoing.

But the party, then, stalled the purchase negotiation stating that a third party, the Intestate Estate of Danielle P. Tucker Bernard lay claim to the same property by an action of ejectment against both the Intestate Estate of Martha Stubblefield Bernard and the Intestate Estate of William Thomas Bernard.

The CDC therefore requested a yearly tenancy payment agreement until the Court could determine the property's rightful owner. The Intestate Estate of Martha Stubblefield Bernard rejected that request and pursued the enforcement of the Supreme Court judgement to evict the CDC.

The Bill of Information -- effectively claiming that Martha Stubblefield Bernard never owned the property and that, thus, her Interstate Estate has no right to evict the tenants thereof -- wad the CDC's last-ditch attempt to hold its ground.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

But the Supreme Court says it fails to see the bill's relevance, when CDC itself has no legal title in the property.

"What the court gathered from the bill of Information is that the CDC are attempting to circumvent its removal from the property by the Intestate Estate of Martha Stubblefield Bernard, while the case between the Intestate Estate of Martha Stubblefield Bernard and the Intestate Estate of Danielle P. Tucker Bernard plays out," the high court ruled.

The ruling went further: "If anyone is attempting to obstruct the [court's] judgment, it is the CDC [...] by filing the bill of Information, and [...] attempting to circumvent the ownership of the property, whom this court has opined is the owner of the property."

According to the judgment, the CDC's bid to purchase cannot hinge on an appeal. And even if a ruling on appeal came down in favor of the Intestate Estate of Danielle P. Tucker, "this court [...] leaves the CDC with no option but to deal with the prevailing party under a new arrangement, since presenting the title as per the Supreme Court's ruling is vested in the Intestate Estate of Martha Stubblefield Bernard."