Malawi: Magla Supports Zomba Mountain Fun Walk, Hike With K5 Million

30 May 2025
Nyasa Times (Leeds)

The Malawi Gaming and Lotteries Authority (MAGLA) has given K5 million to the Public Relations Society of Malawi (PRSM) to support the Zomba Mountain Fun Walk and Hike scheduled for this coming Saturday.

The event is a fundraising initiative aimed at conserving the Mulunguzi Dam and preserving the Zomba Mountain ecosystem, currently experiencing alarmingly low water levels, raising concerns about potential water shortages and environmental degradation in the area.

Speaking after presenting the cheque on Monday, MAGLA's Public Relations Officer (PRO), Nancy Malata, reaffirmed the Authority's commitment to environmental sustainability.

"As MAGLA, we believe in supporting initiatives that promote environmental conservation. The declining water levels in Mulunguzi Dam pose a serious threat to the livelihoods of the people of Zomba, and we commend PRSM for taking action and we saw it fit to partner with them in this meaningful cause," said Malata.

She emphasized that collaborative efforts such as this are crucial in protecting vital natural resources and ensuring long-term sustainability for communities.

PRSM vice president, Rachael Kalera Mhango, expressed gratitude for the support, noting that the donation will significantly enhance their capacity to mobilize resources and raise awareness.

"We are in an era where environmental conservation is no longer optional--it's urgent. For us to drive change, we need resources. MAGLA's sponsorship not only empowers our operations but also strengthens our advocacy efforts as we rally Malawians around this important cause," said Mhango.

The Zomba Mountain Fun Hike will begin at the Gymkhana Club and end at Mulunguzi Dam and is expected to draw participants from across the country, including Blantyre, Lilongwe, and Mzuzu.

