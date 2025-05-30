Nigeria: Enugu State Vows to Outdo Ogun As Next National Sports Festival Host

With bold promises and strategic planning underway, the Coal City State is setting its sights on delivering a world-class sports celebration that not only builds on the legacy of Ogun 2024 but raises the bar for future editions

As the curtain falls on the highly-praised Gateway Games in Ogun State, attention is already turning eastward towards Enugu, the host of the 23rd National Sports Festival in 2026.

With bold promises and strategic planning underway, the Coal City State is setting its sights on delivering a world-class sports celebration that will not only build on the legacy of Ogun 2024 but also raise the bar for future editions.

The Enugu State Government has declared its readiness to host athletes, sports officials, and the media nationwide for the upcoming 23rd National Sports Festival 2026.

The announcement was made by the State Commissioner for Sports, Lloyd Ekweremadu, during a press briefing held on Thursday in Abeokuta, the venue of the just-concluded 22nd National Sports Festival (Gateway Games 2024).

Mr Ekweremadu praised Ogun State's impressive hosting of the festival and revealed that Enugu had closely studied the strategies and execution of the Local Organising Committee (LOC) to develop an even more impactful event.

"We've under-studied the excellent work done by Ogun State's LOC. We are not just planning to replicate it; we are planning to improve on it," the Commissioner said confidently.

Strategic planning underway

The Commissioner outlined Enugu's commitment to comprehensive planning, including transportation, accommodation, and media support, which are key components of any successful multi-sport event.

"We shall provide a well-structured 'Games Village' and ensure smooth transportation for athletes, officials, and journalists across all event venues in the state," he assured.

A fully equipped media centre will also be constructed within the stadium to enable the press to cover the games seamlessly.

Additionally, Mr Ekweremadu confirmed that the proposed LOC will closely partner with the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN) to streamline the accreditation process for journalists covering the event.

"We will work with the SWAN executive to make sure that all journalists are smoothly and properly accredited for Enugu 2026," he said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Sport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Prioritising safety and experience

Regarding security, the Commissioner gave strong assurances that Governor Peter Mbah's administration has already made massive investments in the state's security infrastructure, including Close Circuit Television (CCTV) surveillance systems to ensure full monitoring and safety during the games.

"Participants and visitors can feel safe; security is a top priority, and we've backed it up with action," he said.

Beyond sports, Enugu also plans to use the festival as a platform to showcase its rich cultural and historical heritage.

The Commissioner highlighted the state's tourist attractions, including serene landscapes, waterfalls, and heritage sites, as a unique value-add for athletes and visitors.

"Enugu is a place of beauty and deep history. We invite everyone to experience our culture, visit our waterfalls, and enjoy the serene environment during the festival," Mr Ekweremadu added.

As Enugu takes over the baton from Ogun, the countdown to the 23rd National Sports Festival in 2026 officially begins, with high expectations and a promise that the Coal City State is ready to deliver an unforgettable celebration of Nigerian sports and unity.