Africa: LG Hvac Summit Spotlights Growth Opportunities and Energy-Efficient Air Solutions in Africa

Nairobi — With Africa's air conditioner market projected to reach US$12.2 billion by 2033, global electronics manufacturer LG is intensifying efforts to position itself at the forefront of this growth by equipping HVAC professionals with the tools and knowledge needed to meet evolving demand.

The company hosted a regional edition of its 2025 HVAC Leaders' Summit in Mombasa from May 14 to 16, bringing together 30 consultants and team members from East, West, and Southern Africa. The event focused on sharing technical innovations and tailored product solutions suited for Africa's growing and diverse air conditioning needs.

Africa's HVAC market is expanding rapidly, driven by urbanization, rising incomes, and increasingly extreme weather patterns. According to a report by Research and Markets, the sector grew to US$7.29 billion in 2024 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate of 5.32% over the next eight years.

During the summit, participants engaged with LG's latest air conditioning technologies, including Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) systems, Single Commercial Air Conditioners (CAC), and Residential Air Conditioners (RAC), all designed with an emphasis on energy efficiency and adaptability to local climatic and infrastructure conditions.

The summit also facilitated dialogue on partnerships with governments and developers, as LG outlined its strategy to integrate sustainable HVAC systems into Africa's urban development and industrial expansion plans.

Rapid urbanization in Africa is a key driver of demand, with projections indicating that 50% of the continent's population will live in urban areas by 2030. This demographic shift is accelerating interest in modern air conditioning, especially in commercial and residential developments. However, the surge in demand is raising concerns about environmental sustainability.

LG representatives at the summit highlighted how their product innovations aim to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and optimize energy consumption, aligning with broader global climate goals such as Net Zero by 2050.

The Mombasa event is part of a broader global series of summits by LG aimed at strengthening regional partnerships and deepening its market presence. The company has received international recognition for product performance, including seven consecutive Performance Awards from the Air-Conditioning, Heating & Refrigeration Institute (AHRI).

As HVAC demand continues to rise across Africa, manufacturers like LG are increasingly focused on balancing technological innovation with climate-conscious design to support both market growth and sustainability objectives.