Kenya: KPMG's 2025 Venture Summit Rallies Support for African Innovation and Investment Readiness

Nairobi — The 2025 KPMG Private Enterprise Venture Summit concluded in Nairobi with a strong call for greater collaboration between startups and investors to drive the next wave of innovation and economic growth in Africa.

Held at Villa Rosa Kempinski, the summit brought together venture capitalists, startups, policymakers, private equity players, family offices, and ecosystem enablers. Discussions centered on fostering homegrown solutions, investment readiness, and scaling African businesses for global competitiveness.

Benson Ndung'u, CEO of KPMG East Africa, opened the summit by urging African entrepreneurs and investors to position the continent as a global innovation player. He emphasized the importance of building scalable brands and integrating frontier technologies like Artificial Intelligence (AI) to future-proof business operations.

"Africa's population growth offers a unique advantage. But we must engage the world from a position of strength," said Ndung'u. "Africa must not only survive, but thrive."

KPMG's tax partner and Head of Private Enterprise in Africa, Sandeep Main, emphasized the need for startups to enhance governance and compliance structures, positioning themselves to attract sustainable capital.

He noted that while many early-stage companies demonstrate innovation, few are prepared to meet investor due diligence standards.

Panel sessions highlighted persistent challenges in the startup ecosystem--including limited access to capital, weak policy support, and underdeveloped mentorship networks--but also showcased success stories and pathways to scale.

MaryAnn Wambui Musangi, Managing Director of HACO Industries and Chair of the Women in Manufacturing chapter at the Kenya Association of Manufacturers, challenged perceptions that African startups are failing prematurely.

She attributed challenges to limited access to markets, financing gaps, and lack of structured mentorship, particularly for women-led businesses.

"There are many support networks available, but entrepreneurs must proactively seek them out," she said. Musangi also urged deeper government engagement, especially ahead of the 2025/2026 Finance Bill, to improve the business climate for SMEs and emerging enterprises.

The summit concluded with renewed optimism, with KPMG reaffirming its commitment to supporting startup growth through mentorship, advisory services, and cross-border investor matchmaking.

As global interest in African markets continues to grow, participants stressed the urgency of building local capacity, strengthening investor confidence, and aligning policy frameworks to support innovation-driven growth across the continent.