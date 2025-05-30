Africa: Diabetes Cure Is Not 'Just a Drop of Inbox Message' Away - Ignore Social Media Posts Claiming Otherwise

Diabetes cure is not 'just a drop of inbox message' away - ignore social media posts claiming otherwise

IN SHORT: Don't trust social media posts claiming to have the cure for diabetes and asking users to reach out for more details. There is still no cure for diabetes.

"SAY NO MORE TO INSULIN ISSUES FROM PHARMACY," begins a Facebook post written in all caps and doing the rounds in South Africa.

It continues:

NO MORE REFILL AND NO MORE SPENDING EVERY MONTH FOR A REFILL COME GET YOUR TOTALLY DIABETES CURE HERE WITH JUST A DROP OF INBOX MESSAGE.CURE YOUR TYPE 2 DIABETES ALSO WITH PRE DIABETES.

The same claim has been posted on several Facebook groups with thousands to tens of thousands of followers. (Note: See more instances of the claim at the end of this report.)

Africa Check has debunked several claims on false cures for diabetes, but what about a claim that doesn't offer any information on the "cure"?

Beware, it's a scam.

No current cure for diabetes

While the posts do not state what diabetes "cure" it is offering, there is currently no cure for it.

Diabetes is a chronic disease that occurs when the body either does not produce enough insulin, a hormone that regulates blood glucose, or cannot effectively use the insulin it produces.

High blood glucose (or sugar) is a common side effect of uncontrolled diabetes, known as hyperglycemia.

There are several forms of diabetes, but the most common are types 1 and 2.

Type 1 diabetes is a disease in which the immune system attacks insulin-producing cells in the pancreas. Type 2 diabetes occurs when the body produces insulin but doesn't make enough or process it well.

Symptoms depend on how high the body's blood sugar levels are. Common early symptoms include feeling more thirsty than usual, urinating frequently, feeling tired and weak and experiencing blurry vision.

Treatment for diabetes depends on the type, says the US academic medical centre Mayo Clinic.

Treatment for type 1 diabetes can involve insulin injections or a pump, blood sugar monitoring and, in some cases, a pancreas transplant.

For type 2, treatment includes lifestyle changes such as a healthy diet, staying active, maintaining a healthy weight, blood sugar monitoring and oral diabetes medications.

Signs of a scam

Besides grammatical errors in the message, the immediate red flag for the post is that it provides no evidence for the diabetes "cure".

Scammers often repeat phrases like "total diabetes cure" or "cure your diabetes" to lure social media users and potentially gain a wider reach for their posts.

The post also tells users that they will get more information about the supposed "cure" with "just a drop of inbox message". This is a form of phishing where users can be tricked into revealing their personal information, often leading to fraud.

In this case, users may be asked to provide personal details, such as their name, ID number and address, in exchange for information on the diabetes "cure". They may even be asked to make an upfront payment for the "product".

Tips on avoiding health scams

Avoiding health scams, like the one in the Facebook posts, can help you steer clear of fraud and theft of personal information. Here are some steps you can take to keep yourself safe:

Poorly written posts: Be wary of posts that show grammatical and spelling errors, and make heavy use of ALL CAPS.

Be wary of posts that show grammatical and spelling errors, and make heavy use of ALL CAPS. Consider the context: The information in the post is key. Does the post lack evidence or a credible source? Does the information make sense? Always double-check the facts.

The information in the post is key. Does the post lack evidence or a credible source? Does the information make sense? Always double-check the facts. Too good to be true: Posts claiming to cure the currently incurable, especially without any credible evidence, should be ignored. This is especially important if the post is fishing for personal information or payment in exchange for an unverified "cure".

