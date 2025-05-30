Uganda: NBS TV,Rotary Launch Tree Planting Drive in Bududa to Tackle Environmental Degradation

The Rotary E-Club of East Africa and the Rotary Club of Mbale City, in partnership with NBS TV, have launched a large-scale tree planting initiative in the Elgon sub-region, code-named Plant Your Balance.

The campaign, which kicked off in Bududa District, targets public schools and health facilities as part of a broader environmental restoration drive.

According to David Mabonga, a representative from Rotary, the initiative seeks to respond to the growing threat of deforestation and climate change, which continue to exacerbate disasters such as landslides and flooding in Bududa and surrounding districts.

Rotary E-Club of East Africa is comprised of members from across East Africa but living in the diaspora. The club meets virtually.

"This is not just a symbolic gesture. We are responding to a crisis. Planting trees is one of the most practical steps we can take to prevent soil erosion and mitigate landslides, which have claimed lives and displaced families in this region," said Mabonga.

The Elgon sub-region, particularly Bududa, has become synonymous with recurring landslides over the past decade. Hundreds have died, and thousands have been displaced in a series of disasters worsened by heavy rainfall, steep slopes, and deforestation.

While the government has undertaken several interventions, such as resettling affected communities in Bulambuli District and constructing safer housing, the region continues to face challenges, especially in enforcing environmental protection and land use regulations.

The Rotary-led tree planting campaign complements these efforts by focusing on long-term ecological recovery.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Environment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

By starting with schools and health centers, the project also aims to in still a culture of environmental stewardship among the youth.

"We believe children are key ambassadors of change. By involving them in this process, we are nurturing a generation that understands and values environmental protection," said Rotarian Faith Sarah from Rotary Club Mbale.

"We initially planted some non-fruit trees, so we are very grateful for the gesture. The trees will help us to give health education as being a source of fruits to our clients as well," said Mauchi, the in-charge of Bukigai Health Centre II.

Community members and local leaders welcomed the initiative, noting that localised, grassroots interventions like these are critical in reinforcing broader government strategies for disaster preparedness and resilience.

The organisers say the campaign will continue across multiple districts in the Elgon sub-region, with the goal of planting thousands of indigenous trees in environmentally sensitive areas.