Liberia: FIA Fines Orange Money L$15m for Violating Aml/Cft Laws

The Financial Intelligence Agency of Liberia (FIA) has imposed a hefty fine of fifteen million Liberian dollars (L$15,000,000.00) on Orange Money Liberia (OML) for failing to meet critical anti-money laundering and countering the financing of terrorism (AML/CFT) requirements, as mandated by the country's AML/CFT Act of 2021.

The penalty follows a full-scope, risk-based AML/CFT compliance inspection of OML's operations, which the FIA conducted from September 2 to 13, 2024. According to the Agency, the inspection assessed the adequacy of Orange Money Liberia's AML/CFT programs, policies, and internal controls to ensure compliance with legal and regulatory standards.

"The purpose of the inspection was to evaluate the extent of OML's adherence to the AML/CFT Act of 2021 and associated regulations," the FIA report stated. "This included assessing OML's compliance with Mobile Money Regulations No. CBL/RSD/003/2014, the Corporate Governance Regulations for Financial Institutions No. CBL/RSD/001/2012, and the Risk Management Guidelines of the Central Bank of Liberia."

The findings, however, uncovered a number of serious violations.

One of the key infractions identified was what the Agency described as "limited board oversight" regarding the risks of money laundering, terrorist financing, and the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction. "The Board of Directors failed to exercise appropriate oversight and conduct periodic reviews of the compliance performance to correct weaknesses where necessary," the FIA report stated.

Another major concern raised was the potential breach of confidentiality in the reporting of suspicious transaction reports (STRs). The report indicates that the third-party involvement of CELLCOM--operating in another jurisdiction--contravened Section 15.3.22 (2.b) of the AML/CFT Act.

In addition, the FIA highlighted that Orange Money Liberia had failed to comply with the requirement of allowing at least 20% ownership of its capital to be held by private Liberian investors or Liberian-owned institutions. This violates Paragraph 5, Section 6 of Mobile Money Regulation No. CBL/RSD/003/2014.

Further findings revealed that OML's AML/CFT Policies and Procedures Manual, last updated in 2024, was not aligned with the updated provisions of the 2021 AML/CFT Act, nor with Regulation No. CBL/RSD/002/2017 and Corporate Governance Regulation No. CBL/SD/001/2012. The FIA also flagged the company for lacking an appropriate risk management system to classify high-risk clients such as politically exposed persons (PEPs), casinos, and cash-intensive businesses like supermarkets and foreign exchange entities.

Additionally, the Agency observed that full agents and merchants operating under OML were permitted to process transactions with "unlimited thresholds," without a functional mechanism to monitor, detect, and report suspicious activity. This resulted in what the FIA called "extremely low submission of Suspicious Transaction Reports (STRs)."

In light of these infractions, the FIA said, "Given the significance of the weaknesses in the AML/CFT Control Framework and the violations raised in the Risk-Based Compliance Inspection Report, the FIA imposes a monetary fine of fifteen million Liberian dollars against Orange Money Liberia."

The FIA has ordered OML to take corrective actions immediately. The governance structure of Orange Money Liberia is required to develop an action plan with clearly defined timelines and submit it to the FIA by Monday, June 23, 2025. The plan must be approved by OML's management and certified by the FIA.

Furthermore, the company has until September 1, 2025, to implement all appropriate measures to address the deficiencies identified in the inspection report. These measures must effectively mitigate the risks associated with money laundering, terrorism financing, and the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction.

The Agency also directed that the L$15 million fine be deposited into the Government of Liberia's escrow account no later than June 9, 2025 -- ten working days from today's announcement.

However, the FIA has warned that it will continue to exercise appropriate supervisory actions to ensure Orange Money Liberia complies fully with all AML/CFT obligations.

Up to press time, the management of Orange Money Liberia Brand and Communications Department could not be reached for comment.