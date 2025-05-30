Liberia: LPRC Triumphs in $941k Petroleum Theft Case

In a historic victory for transparency and corporate accountability, the Liberia Petroleum Refining Company (LPRC) has announced the successful conviction of nine former employees found guilty of economic sabotage related to the theft of petroleum products from the company's Product Storage Terminal (PST).

On May 5, 2025, Criminal Court 'C' at the Temple of Justice delivered a guilty verdict against the defendants. Just over a week later, on May 16, 2025, Presiding Judge A. Blamo Dixon sentenced all nine to five consecutive years in prison. The court also ordered the convicts to jointly restitute a staggering US$941,895.11 to LPRC, in addition to a US$300 fine each, payable to the Government of Liberia's consolidated revenue account.

"This historic ruling--the first of its scale in LPRC's history--marks a decisive victory for transparency, justice, and the rule of law," said LPRC Managing Director Amos B. Tweh in an official communication to all employees on Monday.

The case, which involved the illegal diversion and theft of petroleum products, sparked widespread internal and legal investigations, culminating in what the company describes as a "defining moment" for corporate integrity in Liberia's petroleum sector.

Managing Director Tweh praised the company's Legal Department for its "vigorous and highly professional representation" throughout the trial. "Their relentless dedication, strategic legal expertise, and steadfast pursuit of justice were critical in achieving this successful outcome," he said.

He also expressed deep appreciation to the Executive Management Team and employees whose testimonies and cooperation proved instrumental during the investigation and legal proceedings. "This outcome delivers long-overdue justice and sends an unambiguous message: fraud, theft, and dishonesty will not be tolerated at LPRC under any circumstances," Tweh emphasized.

The Managing Director reaffirmed LPRC's zero-tolerance policy for misconduct and pledged sweeping reforms to prevent future breaches. "We are strengthening our internal controls, enhancing security protocols, and improving oversight processes," he announced.

Addressing LPRC's partners and stakeholders, Tweh reassured them of the company's unwavering dedication to ethical operations. "The security and accountability of our PST are among our highest priorities," he said. "The recent verdict should serve as a strong reaffirmation of LPRC's resolve to confront and eliminate any breach of protocol or misconduct, using all legal means available."

Tweh also used the occasion to issue a firm reminder to employees about the importance of confidentiality. "Unauthorized disclosure of sensitive information poses serious risks to the company's reputation, security, and strategic interests," he warned. "Any breach of confidentiality will be treated as a serious offense and may lead to disciplinary action, including termination or legal consequences."

The Managing Director concluded with a call to action, urging all employees to uphold the company's values of hard work, dedication, and integrity. "If you witness wrongdoing--speak up. Turn away from complicity. Our collective vigilance is the most powerful defense against misconduct," he stated. "Together, we will build an even stronger LPRC--one founded on truth, honor, and unwavering accountability."